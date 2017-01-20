Anthony Joshua vs Tony Bellew – why this fight could happen with Spencer Fearon

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

David Haye and Tony Bellew will fight in a Heavyweight showdown at The O2 Arena in London on the 4th March 2017, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The pair will finally get a chance to settle their differences in the ring after exchanging several angry conversations for several months which has captured the attention of the British public and fight fans across the world.

The general public think this fight is a mismatch. However, styles make fights and with the added tension between both fighters it certainly adds to the drama of what could be an explosive night of action!! Speaking to Ringnews24.com, Spencer Fearon explained:

“It’s a good fight and if I was to follow the rest of the crowd then this fight is a mismatch. This is meant to be three rounds at max. Soon as David Haye throws a power shot Tony Bellew gets knocked out.

“The general conception will say that David Haye is going to annihilate Tony Bellew and Bellew is only in this fight for the money.

“I’ve got a lot to say on this because when we look at this fight, we have to realise that Tony Bellew is not taking this fight for the money – Tony Bellew’s real. Tony Bellew is going to come to fight and Tony Bellew has a wonderful tactician in Dave Coldwell.

“This fight is not a foregone conclusion and that’s the God honest truth, it’s not a foregone conclusion at all. Tony Bellew is an overachiever and there is no bigger time now for Tony Bellew to overachieve than March the 4th.”

Tony Bellew has a mountain to climb in his upcoming fight against David Haye, but if he gets to the peak of that mountain by defeating David Haye, it could set up an even greater challenge against the current IBF World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Haye vs Bellew and the opportunity for Bellew should he win brings back memories for Spencer Fearon:

“If he knocks out David Haye in fantastic style, it’s a big possibility that the fight could happen. As much as you want to laugh about how farfetched it is, right? There is a possibility it could happen.

“Do you remember when Chris Eubank Snr in 1998 fought Carl Thompson? And we all knew the plan because Carl Thompson was WBO champion – Chris Eubank gave him a run on both fights.

“He was very unlucky to lose on both fights and if Chris Eubank had won both fights he would of challenged the WBO heavyweight champion of the world in Herbie Hide – I guarantee that fight would have happened between these guys.

“This is boxing; anything can happen and as much as we think its ludicrous stranger things have happened.”

