BoxNation to air Cotto vs Kirkland

BoxNation will air two blockbuster bills exclusively live on the channel with five-time world champion Miguel Cotto facing knockout king James Kirkland on February 25th before former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux takes on Curtis Stevens on March 11th.

Puerto Rican legend Cotto (40-5, 33 KOs) has long been one of boxing’s biggest and best names and he, like Kirkland (32-2, 28 KOs), is coming off a loss to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, as both men seek redemption in a 12-round light-middleweight showdown.

Taking place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, this event will be the first of its kind to be held at the state-of-the-art, 510,000 square foot indoor athletic facility used by the Dallas Cowboys.

“I’m excited to return to the ring and put on a great show. I’m enjoying training camp and can’t wait for February 25th,” said ring legend Miguel Cotto. “Fighting inside the beautiful Ford Center, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboy’s newest creation, and headlining the first ever boxing event there pumps me with a lot of enthusiasm and energy.”

“I’m very excited to get back into the ring against a legend like Miguel Cotto. I’m going to train like never before so I can show the world that the old James Kirkland is back,” said James Kirkland. “You know the fight will be exciting while it lasts. February 25th can’t come soon enough.”

The bout promises to be an all-action affair on BoxNation as two of the most exciting fighters around do battle as they look to kick start their careers with hopes of securing a world title shot down the line.

That thrilling bill will be followed the month after by another mouth-watering clash when big-hitters Lemieux and Stevens meet at Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.

The 12-round middleweight bout for the NABO middleweight championship will see Montreal favourite Lemieux, with a record of 36-3, 32 KOs, look to regain his position amongst the elite at 160-pounds against the tough Stevens, who enters with a record of 29-5, 21 KOs.

“After all this talk, here we are. I’m so excited that this fight will finally be happening. We have big plans for 2017 and this will be the first step. I will make sure to take care of Stevens on March 11. Curtis Stevens came knocking on the wrong door,” said Lemieux. “I’m going to be victorious. I’m going to be vicious. It’s a fight that all the fans will want to see. We’ll see who is stronger, who takes the punches better. It’s going to be exciting.”

“It should be an excellent fight. He comes to fight. I come to fight. It should be a move to move battle. You are going to want to see this,” said Stevens.

Cotto v Kirkland and Lemieux v Stevens joins an already bulging 2017 BoxNation schedule which has a number of world class fights, including Keith Thurman taking on Danny Garcia in a welterweight unification clash, plus the return of Adrien Broner against Adrian Granados.

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “We are pleased to add two further sizzling showdowns to the BoxNation schedule in Miguel Cotto v James Kirkland and David Lemieux v Curtis Stevens. These are two high-quality matchups that are sure to have BoxNation subscribers on the edge of their seats. We look forward to continue adding the very best bouts on BoxNation in 2017.”

