Weights from Brant vs. Hloros in Hinckley, Minnesota

Rob Brant 158.2 lbs. vs. Alexis Hloros 160

WBA-NABA Middleweight Championship

Duarn Vue 128.6 lbs. vs. Lance Williams 130.8 lbs.

DeLorien Caraway 143.2 lbs. vs. Deonte Wilson 138.8 lbs.

Skender Halili 154 lbs. vs. Romon Barber 153.8 lbs.

Jose Homar Rios 133.8 lbs. vs. Matt Murphy 138.6 lbs.

Adrian Taylor 180.6 lbs. vs. Matt Chavez N/A

Venue: Grand Casino Hinckley, Hinckley, MN

Promoter: Greg Cohen Promotions

Tickets for “Grand Friday Night Fights” are priced at $800 Table, $100 Ringside, $50 Reserved and $35 General Admission and are available at grandcasinomn.com, Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.

