Leo Santa Cruz vs Carl Frampton; The rematch with Spencer Fearon

Leo Santa Cruz suffered his first career loss to Northern Ireland’s Carl Frampton at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, USA. Frampton won the fight by Majority Decision; judges scored the fight 114-114, 116-112 and 117-111 in favour of Carl Frampton.

Six months on and we have a rematch between the two fighters for the WBA Super World featherweight title. Frampton is eager to prove the first result wasn’t a fluke; Cruz claims his training camp was affected because his father was ill.

The rematch headlines a fantastic night of boxing at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, live on Sky Sports. Sky Sports boxing analyst Spence Fearon shares his prediction with Ringnews24.com:

“I got Frampton winning again. We know that Leo Santa Cruz father was ill prior to the last fight and was in hospital. It kind of messed with Leo Santa Cruz’s head and now that his dad is on the mend. I don’t think his dads working the corner but his dads on the mend and mentally and physiologically we will see a better Leo Santa Cruz.

“What I do believe is here is Carl Frampton who I picked from day dot. I remember him boxing roughly about seven years ago, they were asking about guys who to look out for under nine fights – I always plugged Frampton to be world champion. I’m so grateful this guy hasn’t made me look like an idiot or made me look like a liar because he’s lived up to all potential.

“I think there is a lot more to come from Carl Frampton. He’s a very well calculated fighter. He throws excellent combinations and he knows how to gauge distance – not many fighters know how to gauge distance.

“Leo Santa Cruz being a tall fighter, he’s tall and dangly – he’s taller than Carl. Why would Leo Santa Cruz try to fight up close when he should have been fighting at distance? He should have been trying to force Carl Frampton to make openings and then he should be countering from the opening that Carl’s making – he didn’t do that.

“I got Frampton winning another point’s win. It’ll be tough, it’ll be hard but at the end I got Carl being victories.”

Leo Santa Cruz father and trainer was missing from the first fight due to illness which he put his loss and performance down to. Speaking about how important it is for trainer and fighter to have that bond, Fearon added:

“If Santa Cruz’s dad is going to be in the corner then we will see the best Santa Cruz, no doubt they’ll have that energy together.

“I like the energy and respect levels that Carl Frampon and Shane McGuigan have. Frampton will follow to a T the instructions what Shayne gives out and they have a really good relationship.

Even though Shayne is a young guy he’s being taught under the tutelage of Barry McGuigian – who’s a former WBA featherweight champion on the world, the same as Carl Frampton.

“I believe that we will see the best Carl Frampton. Carl Frampton’s been in there now he knows what to expect. Here is a guy who’s won two back to back mega fights- beat Scott Quigg last year which was a mega fight in the UK – then goes abroad and has a mega fight abroad for the WBA featherweight crown and moves up in weight in another mega fight and comes out victories.

“It’s definitely going to do a world of good for your confidence. It’s funny enough I spoke to Carl yesterday, he’s still the same humble kid I’ve known from 2 fights in. He hasn’t changed and because he hasn’t changed I think that’s going to keep him more focussed.

“What I don’t like is when they [boxers] get a tip of success and they think I haven’t got time for things, everything’s a rush. No! You got to enjoy the moment and I think Carl is enjoying the moment and that’s why we’re going to see the best Carl Frampton.”

