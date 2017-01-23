Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship – Second round results from Lowell

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The preliminary round of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship concluded last night with 11 exciting Central New England (Greater Lowell) men’s novice matches at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

The quarterfinals will be held next Thursday night (Jan. 26) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with men’s and women’s novice and open class matches. See complete 2017 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

“We had our second straight awesome show,” New England Golden Gloves Executive Director Bobby Russo said. “There was another great crowd of enthusiastic fans who loved the non-stop action. We switch to Thursday night for this coming week’s quarterfinal round and continue every Thursday night through February until we go Wednesday and Thursday (Mar. 1 & 2) for the semifinals and final (open class) of the New England Tournament of Champions.”

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

Official Results

(winners listed first)

Novice Division

FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)

Christian Moura (Hollis, NH / Nashua PAL)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Giovanny Hernandez (Lawrence, MA / (Intenze 978))

BANTAMWEIGHTS (123 lbs.)

Byron Barrera (Newton, MA / NonantumBoxing)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Do Kyung Yun (Dorchester, MA / Grealish Boxing)

Joseph Valdez (West Roxbury, MA / Nashua PAL)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Jacob Solomon (Brookline, MA / The Ring)

LIGHT MIDDLEWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Peter Maher (Arlington, MA / Somerville Boxing Club)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Joshua Raineri (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing)

Michael Rivera (Jamaica Plain / The Ring)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Donovan Ramsey (Quincy, MA / Grealish Boxing)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

James Marino (Medford, MA / Somerville Boxing Club)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Raphael Ocasio (Waltham, MA / Upperkuts)

Jared Laganas (Hudson, NH / SLS Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Furcy Ferrera (Peabody, MA / Private Jewels)

Henry Gedney (Gloucester, MA – Gloucester Boxing)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Oluyinka Olsode-Martins (Stoughton, MA / Peter Welch’s)

Adrian Gedney (Gloucester / Gloucester Boxing Club)

WTKO3 (0:30)

Sheneile Rodriguez (Ashland, MA / Upperkuts)

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201 lbs.)

Luke Yetten (Waltham, MA / Boston Boxing)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Ben Hansberry (Framingham, MA / Lowell West End)

SUPER HEAVYWEIGHTS (201+ lbs.)

Luis Rivera (Boston, MA / Somerville Boxing Club)

WTKO3 (1:45)

Anthony Sansevero (Watertown, MA / Sorabella Training Center)

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

Quarterfinal Round – Thursday, Jan. 26

Open & Novice Class Semifinals, C.N.E. – Thursday, Feb. 2

Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 9

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

