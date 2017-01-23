The US Has a New Star

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A couple of weeks ago we saw the crowning of “The Tank” Gervonta Davis

as chief support to Badou Jack v James Degale, shown on Showtime at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He reminded me of a mini Mike Tyson, very quick in coming forward with fast hands and feet and as the guys on Sky commentated showing and demonstrating the skills of Britain’s Naseem Hamed (Naz) with those infamous cork screw uppercuts and throwing punches from all angles.

Gervonta Davis was born in Baltimore, Maryland on 7th November 1994 and started training at 5 years old. He started his amateur career by winning many National Championships being, the 2012 National Golden Gloves Championship, three straight National Silver Gloves Championships from 2006–2008, two Junior Olympics gold medals, two National Police Athletic League Championships, and two Ringside World Championships, among others, all in all a very successful amateur career.

Davis finished his illustrious amateur career with an impressive record of 206–15.

On to Gervonta’s professional career and it’s been an all winning affair so far, starting off on 20th February 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Davis became the first person to stop Puerto Rico’s Israel Suarez, winning in devastating fashion with a first round knockout.

On 22nd May 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Davis scored a technical knockout against Alberto Mora of Mexico 1 minute, 14 seconds into the fight. The first time the Mexican has been stopped in his career.

On 12th September 2015 Gervonta appeared on the undercard of the man himself, Floyd Mayweather against Andre Berto at the famous MGM Grand Garden Arena, home to Floyd’s fights. Davis again defeated Filipino Recky Dulay in just 94 seconds.

There’s more knockouts to come from this guy, 30th October 2015 in Orlando taking out former featherweight world title holder Cristobel Cruz of Mexico, then 18th December 2015 saw Davis back in Vegas at The Palms on Spike TV scoring a ninth round knockout on another Mexican, Luis Sanchez. On 1st April 2016 on Spike TV Davis defeated Guillermo Avila by knockout in the sixth round then a couple of months later on June 3, 2016 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida as part of a Premier Boxing Champions card, Davis knocked out Mario Antonio Macias of Mexico with his first punch of the fight, which lasted only 41 seconds.

Then onto the big one, 14th January 2017, Gervonta wins in a seventh round knockout to José Pedraza and wins the IBF Junior Lightweight World Title. Davis said after the fight he has studied the early career of his promoter and mentor, Floyd Mayweather Jr in order to stay composed.

In an interview when asked the question to Floyd, “is this kid the future of boxing”? “Absolutely” was Floyds reply.

I personally like him and think he’s got something special. I can’t wait to see him back in the ring making the first defence of his belt. Good luck Gervonta may you continue to have a great and successful career.

