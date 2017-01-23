Yuriokis Gamboa to face Rene Alvarado in March

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Building on its record of signing and promoting the best of the best, Golden Boy Promotions – in association with ZR Entertainment — today announced a multi-fight deal with former three-division world champion and Olympic Gold medalist Yuriokis “El Ciclón de Guantánamo” Gamboa (25-1, 17 KOs).

The Cuban standout, who has defeated a who’s who of champions and contenders throughout his 10-year professional career, will look to add to the title belts he has held in the featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight divisions as he makes another run at championship glory.

“I am looking forward to winning yet another world title, and I know Golden Boy Promotions is the perfect place to help guide me,” Gamboa said. “Though I have recently had some long stretches of inactivity, that stops today, and I will take on anyone, anytime, to achieve my goal of recapturing a championship belt.”

Gamboa will come out of the gate facing a tall order on March 11 when he squares off with Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (24-7, 16 KOs) who was last seen defeating contender Jason “Star” Velez. The fight will serve as chief support for the highly anticipated HBO Boxing After Dark card featuring middleweight knockout artist David Lemieux taking on the heavy-handed Curtis “Cerebral Assassin ” Stevens at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

Gamboa has been a force in multiple divisions for many years, defeating big names along the way including former world champions Orlando “Siri” Salido, Daniel Ponce De León and the contender Jorge “Coloradito” Solís. Gamboa also handed Darleys Pérez and Jonathan “Yoni” Victor Barros their first professional defeats.

“When he is on his game, there are few better than Gamboa in the 126, 130, or 135 weight classes,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman. “We are going to get him in the ring in a quality match as soon as possible, and then work with him to start his path back to championship glory.”

Gamboa’s accomplishments in both the amateur and professional ranks are numerous, but a select list includes:

Former Unified WBA and IBF Featherweight Champion

Former Interim WBA World Super Featherweight Champion

Former Interim WBA World Lightweight Champion

First Cuban IBF World Champion in the history of the organization

2004 Olympic gold medalist in the flyweight division.

2006 World Cup gold medalist in the featherweight division

2003 Pan American games gold medalist in the flyweight division

