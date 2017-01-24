The Asian calender starts to fill up!

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

It’s fair to say that 2017 has been slow to get going in terms of boxing, and this past week or so has been incredible quiet with only a small number of notable bouts. Although it’s been quiet it does seem like bouts, and shows, are now lining up for Spring with several notable announcements in the last week or so.

On January 13th we saw the 2017 Champion Carnival bouts being announced, with each of the bouts being Japanese title bouts, between either the champion and the mandatory challenger, or the top two ranked contenders.

The Champion Carnival announcements confirmed some bouts that we already knew about, such as the February 4th rematch between Yasutaka Ishimoto (29-8, 8) and Yusaku Kuga (13-2-1, 9) along with the February 9th bout between Koichi Aso (20-7-1, 13) and Kazuki Matsuyama (13-7-1, 7). Those bouts, for the Japanese Super Featherweight and Light Welterweight titles, should both be very fun to watch with fighters who’s styles should gel.

It also added several other intriguing bouts to the calendar, including the April 17th rematch between Toshio Arikawa (14-4, 12) and Daisuke Sakamoto (13-8-3, 8), with Arikawa looking to avenge a defeat to Sakamoto and defend his Welterweigth crown, and the mouth watering match ups between Shota Hayashi (28-5-1, 17) and the big punching Kosuke Saka (15-3, 12), who will battle for the Japanese Featherweight crown, and the Minimumweight title bout between Masataka Taniguchi (6-0, 4) and Reiya Konishi (12-0, 5).

We had a host of bouts announced on January 19th. Two of those were for a March 10th card with the most notable which being a bout between former WBO Bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda (32-2, 20) and world ranked Thai veteran Mike Tawatchai (42-9-1, 25). The bout will be Tomoki’s first in Japan in over 3 years and sees the former champion begin his promotional relationship with Kyoei and his trainer-boxer relationship with older brother Koki Kameda. Also announced for this card was a clash between former world title challenger Hisashi Amagasa (31-6-2, 20) and fellow Japanese veteran Kinshiro Usui (27-4, 11).

Also on January 19th we saw Ohashi announce some bouts for March 27th. One of those was a bout between former OPBF Bantamweight champion Ryo Matsumoto (18-1, 16) and the under-rated Hideo Sakamoto (17-3-3, 5), in what should be a solid test for Matsumoto foillowing a frustrating 2016. On the same card we will also see the long over-due match up between Andy Hiraoka (8-0, 5) and Shogo Yamaguchi (10-2-1, 5). Originally Hiraoka and Yamaguchi were supposed to fight in December 2014, but flu forced Hiraoka out of the bout which would have been for the All Japan Rookie of the Year Lightweight crown.

Following on from those announcements we saw a bout in Hong Kong being announced for March 11th, with Rex Tso (20-0, 12) facing off with former 2-time world title challenger Hirofumi Mukai (13-4-3, 3). Outside of Asia that bout might not mean a lot but the reality is that the bout is a really good one and a great match up of styles, with a boxer taking on a brawler.

Just a day later we saw the announcement of Shinsuke Yamanaka’s (26-0-2, 18) 12th world title defense, with “God’s Left” set to take on the once beaten Carlos Carlson (22-1, 13) of Mexico in Tokyo, with this bout headlining a March 2nd show. The bout is supported by a Japanese Super Featherweight title rematch between Kenichi Ogawa (20-1, 16) and Satoru Sugita (12-3-4, 7) along with bouts featuring Brian Viloria (36-5-0-2, 22), Ryosuke Iwasa (22-2, 14) and American teenager Jesse Rodriguez (0-0).

Although the schedule certainly has gaps in it it’s fair to say that the schedule has started to fill out with plenty of highlights now on the calendar, and more being added every few days.

Scott Graveson covers the Asian boxing scene for www.asianboxing.info

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game