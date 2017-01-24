FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

A quartet of Black County boxers visited Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium on Saturday ahead of Errol Johnson’s four-fight Boxing Dinner Show next month.

Halesowen super middleweight, Lennox Clarke(14-0), Lichfield flyweight, Brad Foster (5-0), Swadlincote super lightweight, Connor Parker (1-0) and West Bromwich light heavyweight, Josh Stokes (debut), made a half-time appearance during The Saddlers’ 3-1 Skybet League One victory over Bristol Rovers.

The foursome were on hand to give out certificates to Walsall’s Academy Players of the Month, the youngsters who have excelled in each group from under-9’s to under-16’s.

“I enjoy fighting at Walsall,” explained Clarke, who headlines the show. “I’m an Albion (West Bromwich Albion) fan myself but it’s a good venue and the fans are close to the action.

“I always get a good reception from the football fans too which is nice.”

Clarke tops the bill in an eight-round contest against Bartlmiej Gaftka. The 28 year-old Pole has fought the likes of Paul Smith and Callum Johnson and will be a good test for Clarke, who is looking to make 2017 his break out year.

Brad Foster takes part in a six round contest as he looks to build on an impressive start to his professional career. The former world kickboxing champion was due to fight teak-tough road warrior, Brett Fidoe, but the 25 year-old is no longer available.

Connor Parker will be looking to build on his debut victory over James Gorman in December when he steps in with Melksham’s former English title challenger, Liam Richards. The contest is scheduled for four three-minute rounds.

Also competing in a 4×3’s is West Bromwich debutant, Josh Stokes. Brother of unbeaten middleweight, Tom, Josh will debut at light heavyweight against Lincoln’s Mitch Mitchell.

Standard tickets for ‘Battleground’, which takes place on Friday, 17th February, are priced at £35 (available by calling the boxers) or £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at show sponsors Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.

