Chris Conwell talks upcoming English title clash and potential Manchester Derby’s in 2017
Manchester’s Chris Conwell has found himself preparing for another
title shot. Conwell is straight back in the English title mix, this
time against Carl Greaves’ fighter Sam Bowen.
‘Conny’ elaborated on his feelings after finding out he will box for
the English Super Featherweight title again.
“I was shocked to be honest when I got the call. I’m going in as the
away fighter again as the fights in Nottingham on March 11 but that
doesn’t bother me at all.”
Conwell is trained under the guidance of former British and European
Champion and World title challenger John Murray at Murray’s gym on the
outskirts of the city centre. The Manchester Super Featherweight
divulged into how his camp had been going in preparation for the
highly rated Bowen. He also discussed life at Murray’s gym.
“Camp is going well so far. I’ve got a nine week camp for this fight
and time off work so I expect a career-best performance on March 11.”
Conwell continued, “The gyms buzzing at the moment. There’s loads of
pros training together and everyone buzzing off each other.”
“John and Joe (Murray) both have their own expertise. John’s work
ethic and experience as a pro is hard to match and Joe is still
fighting and is top class, so sparring Joe and learning from him is
brilliant.”
Nottingham’s Sam Bowen was highly regarded in the amateurs and is
undefeated as a professional going into the March 11 title fight.
‘Conny’ gave his take on his counterpart.
“I don’t know much about Sam Bowen, I heard he’s a decent amateur and
he’s strong but he’s not boxed anyone.”
“I’ve boxed in a higher class. Last time out I got caught by a big
puncher it happens.”
In his previous attempt for the English title Conwell was beaten by
the highly rated Yorkshireman Andy Townend. He earned the right to box
for the English title after sensationally stopping highly regarded Lee
Appleyard. Conwell weighed in on his prediction for March 11 and what
may lie ahead for the likable Mancunian.
“I’m not looking past Sam at all.” Conwell continued, “I’ve been the
away fighters 3 times on the run now but I promised my kids I’d win
this title so the title’s coming back to Manchester.”
“I’ve got great support and I can thank my supporters enough.
Hopefully I can get the win on March 11 and then look to a big
Manchester clash with the likes of Zelfa Barrett, Ryan Doyle, Alex
Rutter and Kallum D’ath.”
