Chris Conwell talks upcoming English title clash and potential Manchester Derby’s in 2017

Manchester’s Chris Conwell has found himself preparing for another

title shot. Conwell is straight back in the English title mix, this

time against Carl Greaves’ fighter Sam Bowen.

‘Conny’ elaborated on his feelings after finding out he will box for

the English Super Featherweight title again.

“I was shocked to be honest when I got the call. I’m going in as the

away fighter again as the fights in Nottingham on March 11 but that

doesn’t bother me at all.”

Conwell is trained under the guidance of former British and European

Champion and World title challenger John Murray at Murray’s gym on the

outskirts of the city centre. The Manchester Super Featherweight

divulged into how his camp had been going in preparation for the

highly rated Bowen. He also discussed life at Murray’s gym.

“Camp is going well so far. I’ve got a nine week camp for this fight

and time off work so I expect a career-best performance on March 11.”

Conwell continued, “The gyms buzzing at the moment. There’s loads of

pros training together and everyone buzzing off each other.”

“John and Joe (Murray) both have their own expertise. John’s work

ethic and experience as a pro is hard to match and Joe is still

fighting and is top class, so sparring Joe and learning from him is

brilliant.”

Nottingham’s Sam Bowen was highly regarded in the amateurs and is

undefeated as a professional going into the March 11 title fight.

‘Conny’ gave his take on his counterpart.

“I don’t know much about Sam Bowen, I heard he’s a decent amateur and

he’s strong but he’s not boxed anyone.”

“I’ve boxed in a higher class. Last time out I got caught by a big

puncher it happens.”

In his previous attempt for the English title Conwell was beaten by

the highly rated Yorkshireman Andy Townend. He earned the right to box

for the English title after sensationally stopping highly regarded Lee

Appleyard. Conwell weighed in on his prediction for March 11 and what

may lie ahead for the likable Mancunian.

“I’m not looking past Sam at all.” Conwell continued, “I’ve been the

away fighters 3 times on the run now but I promised my kids I’d win

this title so the title’s coming back to Manchester.”

“I’ve got great support and I can thank my supporters enough.

Hopefully I can get the win on March 11 and then look to a big

Manchester clash with the likes of Zelfa Barrett, Ryan Doyle, Alex

Rutter and Kallum D’ath.”

