Lewis Crocker set for pro debut

Amateur Welterweight standout Lewis Crocker will make his highly-anticipated professional debut in his home city of Belfast on Saturday 18th February.

Lewis recently made the switch to the professional ranks after a successful spell in the unpaid code and is excited to make his debut at the atmospheric Belfast Waterfront.

“It’s a huge stage and gives me a real opportunity to make a big statement on my debut,” said Crocker. “To start my career in front of the best fans in the World is what I wanted and I’m so excited to be part of a huge show.

“I’ve always felt my style of boxing is more suited for the pro’s than the amateurs. The Welterweight division is full of quality fighters and over the next couple of years I want to establish myself as a top 147-pound fighter” he continued.

Commonwealth Super-Flyweight Champion Jamie Conlan tops the bill; Triple Olympian Paddy Barnes fights as a professional for the second time; Dublin’s Declan Gearaghty clashes with Belfast’s James Tennyson for the Irish Super-Featherweight title; Light-Heavyweight amateur standout Steven Ward looks to go 3-0 and Philip Sutcliffe Jnr aims to kick-off the year in style, with more exciting additions to come.

Tickets priced £30, £40, £50, £60, £80, £100 & £150 VIP are available from waterfront.co.uk

BoxNation, the Channel of Champions, will televise this show on Sky (SD Ch.437 and HD Ch.490), Freeview (Ch.255), Virgin (Ch.546), TalkTalk (Ch.415), online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon).

Go to www.boxnation.com to see how you can watch this fight and more live!

