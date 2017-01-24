Ricky Burns vs Julius Indongo – Who will unify the Division? with Spencer Fearon

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Ricky Burns (45-1-1) will fight the undefeated Julius Indongo (21-0) for the WBA and IBF world super-lightweight titles in a unification clash at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on April 15, live on Sky Sports.

Both fighters are coming off the back of good wins. Indongo is not known as a big puncher, but, he ended the fight against Eduard Troyanovsky (25-0) with a single shot within 40 seconds of the first round and claimed the IBF title. Burns defeated the undefeated Kiryl Relikh (21-0) with a points victory; Ricky Hatton predicted his fighter Relikh would be victories and Burns would lose his WBA title.

Which fighter will be victories and unify the division? Speaking with Ringnews24.com, Spencer Fearon added:

“Julius Indongo hasn’t been tested; Ricky Burns has been tested.

“Ricky Burns is on a massive high right now because he’s a three weight world champion. One if not, Scottish boxer’s most prestiged fighters. I wouldn’t say he’s Scotland’s greatest fighter as certain people try to call it. I got guys greater than he but he’s still great and now he’s a proper WBA super champion he’s not the regular champions anymore.

“It’s not an easy fight. I watched Indongo when he won the world title against Eduard Troyanovsky. He’s a horrible southpaw, he’s gangly it’s those kind of gangly guys who could give Ricky burns trouble and they have gave Ricky trouble in the past.

“But, this fights all about the game plan Ricky needs to take this guy into deep waters and box at range. It’s going to be difficult as Indongo is long armed and he can punch.

“Even though his record doesn’t suggest that he is a concussive puncher – he doesn’t have that many knockouts on his record. We saw in his world title fight, people say that was a lucky punch – no punch that you throw intentionally while looking at a guy is a lucky punch. He didn’t shut his eyes he knew what he was doing.

“It’s hard but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ricky toughs it out and wins on points like a split decision. I’ll go for Ricky in this fight but don’t be surprised if he gets knocked out.”

A potential fight that could take place next is Ricky Burns vs Adrien Broner in Las Vegas in December, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Broner will beat him but it’s more to do with what Broner we get.

“I hope Ricky wins the fight because that means he’s got two belts and if he’s got two belts America will defiantly buy that. You go to America to fight Broner and you got the WBA and the IBF title America would buy that.

“I think Broner would have the beating of him Ricky, he’s tough as nails but id tip Broner to win. But, the thing is he has to get passed Indongo. Fingers crossed for Ricky Burns – I really want him to beat up Indongo.

“When he was lightweight he was number one contender for Ricky and I was saying Ricky should stay far away from him then.

“At lightweight he was more disciplined, the hype, the gravy train wasn’t as it is today for Adrien Broner. I remember watching Broner, he can do some incredible special stuff.

“I think now with the hype and everything else like maybe Ricky could have beaten him at his best. Ricky at his best, he can tough it out we saw that with the Martinez fight we definitely saw that at the Katsidis fight – you never know.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Julius Indongo, Ricky Burns