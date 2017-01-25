Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Determined to Win Second World Championship

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Mexico’s Jose Alfredo “Torito” Rodriguez is promising fireworks in his upcoming world title challenge.

On Sunday, January 29, 2017, at the Studio City Casino in Macao, China, Rodriguez (32-4, 19 KOs), of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, will attempt to win his second world championship by challenging Cavite City, Philippines’ IBF World Super Flyweight Champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (25-1-1, 16 KOs) over 12 rounds.

The former interim WBA Light Flyweight Champion Rodriguez says he’s determined to get back where he belongs in boxing.

“I took two years off of boxing and missed being a champion. I came back last year on a mission to win another title and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Rodriguez. “Nothing can stop me. When I am given the proper time to prepare, I am one of the world’s best. That is what I will show against Ancajas.”

The southpaw Ancajas won his title in September of last year with a unanimous decision over McJoe Arroyo. The fight against Rodriguez will be his first defense.

Rodriguez’s manager José A. Acevedo of Free Agent Boxing Management, says his fighter is getting top-level training for this showdown.

“Torito is working with his great trainer, Gil Gastelum, at Big Time Boxing in Port St. Lucie, Florida and Caicedo Sport Training Center in Miami,” said Acevedo. “And more importantly, he is sparring with some excellent fighters to get ready, including former world champ Juan Carlos Payano, WBA-NABA Bantamweight Champ Stephon Young and upcoming featherweight title challenger Claudio Marrero amongst others. This is the best I’ve ever seen him look. He is very determined to win this championship. Thanks to Manny Pacquiao and Sean Gibbons for this terrific opportunity.”

“Ancajas is a good fighter and I respect him, but there is nothing that can save his title from me,” continued Rodriguez. I thank him for this opportunity, it’s a dream come true, but he’s going home an ex-champ. I am going to be an unbeatable force that night.”

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Jose Alfredo Rodriguez