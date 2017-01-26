Bronze Medallist Sam Maxwell signs with Frank Warren

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

2014 Commonwealth Games Bronze Medallist Sam Maxwell has signed a long-term promotional deal with Hall of Famer Frank Warren.

A member of the illustrious GB squad for five years, Maxwell boasts an impressive amateur pedigree. As well as capturing Bronze in the Light-Welterweight division at Glasgow 2014, Maxwells’ extensive lists of accolades also includes two ABAE Elite Championship wins in 2011 and 2014.

Maxwell, trained by the legendary George Vaughan at Derry Mathews’ gym in Liverpool, had the opportunity to share the ring with two-weight World Champion and pound-for-pound superstar Vasyl Lomachenko on two occasions.

“I boxed Lomachenko twice in two weeks, once in Kiev and once in London, the second time I really held my own, it was a really good fight,” said Maxwell. “I’ve had ten rounds with him in total and it was a great experience. He’s the best fighter in the World and it’s given me a lot of confidence moving forward.

“I competed at an elite level in the amateurs against some of the very best boxers in the World. I took a lot from fighting in the World Series Boxing and proved I belong at the top. I’m looking to use all of that experience to help me progress quickly in the pro game.”

The 28-year-old made a winning start to his professional career last October, outpointing the experienced journeyman Ibrar Riyaz in his home city. Now he is looking to take his career onto the next level under the guidance of Warren.

“I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Frank and I can’t wait to get started. The future is looking very bright and I’m looking forward to showcasing my skills to a huge audience. I have a great team behind me and now it’s all down to me to deliver the goods.

“Within the next couple of years, if everything is going well and progressing nicely, I’m aiming to be challenging for British titles. After that I want to be challenging at World level and I’m more than confident in my abilities.”

You can follow Sam’s journey on Twitter: @SamMaxwell88 and Instagram: sammax88

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Sam Maxwell