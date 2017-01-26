Thomas LaManna “I Want my rematch with Dusty Harrison”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This Saturday night at The Claridge Hotel, Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna will take on battle tested Eduardo Flores in a junior middleweight bout that will headline an eight-bout card.

The card is promoted by Rising Promotions

LaManna of Millville, New Jersey has a record of 21-2 with 9 knockouts, and wants to avenge his September 15th defeat to Dusty Hernandez Harrison. But first he must get past the 52 fight veteran Flores.

“Flores has been in with numerous world champions,” said LaManna of Flores, who has competed with the likes of Kermit Cintron Carlos Baldomir and Diego Chaves. “He is a rugged veteran, and has only been stopped a handful of times, and the last time that happened, he was fighting a middleweight. He will come to fight. I am looking to one-up all the champions that he has fought.”

To do that, LaManna is looking to take a relaxed approach, and he is not going into the fight looking for a knockout.

“I believe in my boxing skills, ring generalship and I will get the job done. I plan a smart 8 rounds of boxing. It will be exciting because it will be packed inside The Claridge. I am looking to get this win and get back to a rematch with Dusty. Even though this fight is at junior middleweight, I am a welterweight, and I want that rematch.”

“I had an amazing training camp. The loss to Harrison made me hungrier, and that has motivated me even more than before.”

This will be LaManna’s fourth appearance at the Claridge. This will be ths 6th sold-out show and LaManna’s relationship with the hotel is helping a rebirth of boxing in Atlantic City.

“I have a great team behind me. The Claridge has been great to work with and we are planning four more big shows here this year.”

In the 6-round co-feature, Chuck Mussachio (19-3-2, 5 KO’s) of Wildwood, NJ takes on Michael Mitchell (3-7-2, 1 KO) of Paterson, NJ in a light heavyweight bout.

Also in 6-round fight, Gabriel Pham (6-1, 2 KO’s) of Pleasantville, NJ battles Jose Valderrama (5-17, 3 KO’s) of Manati, Puerto Rico in a super middleweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Quian Davis (4-0-2, 2 KO’s) of Mays Landing, NJ fights Demonte Cherry (1-2, 1 KO) of North Carolina in a heavyweight bout.

Dan Murray (1-0) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ will square off with Nahir Albright (0-1) of Philadelphia in a junior welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (3-0, 1 KO) of New York takes on pro debuting Jose Jimenez of Ocala, FL in a welterweight tussle.

Dallas Holden (1-0) of Atlantic City will fight Weusi Johnson (1-2) of Wilmington, DE in a bantamweight card.

Jamil Simmons of Pleasantville, NJ will make his pro debut against Thomas Roman of Brooklyn, NY in a lightweight affair.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are $125, $80 and $55 and can be purchased at www.RSPboxing.com

