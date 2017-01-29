Mikey Garcia looks sensational beating Dejan Zlaticanin

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Saturday in front of 10,085 raucous fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. On the undercard of the rematch between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz.

Mikey Garcia became a three-division world champion with a vicious third-round knockout of previously undefeated defending WBC Lightweight World Champion Dejan Zlaticanin in the co-main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.

The rousing and definitive victory marked Garcia’s return to boxing’s elite. The Oxnard, Calif., native was an undefeated two-division champion when he entered a two-and-a-half year layoff due to promotional issues. He returned last July on SHOWTIME with an impressive performance and made a statement on Saturday by capturing a title in a third weight class in just his second fight in three years.

Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs) kept Zlaticanin off balance and out of range with his jab, setting up powerful rights that repeatedly backed up his opponent. The 29-year-old hurt Zlaticanin with a flush right uppercut in the final minute of the third, followed by a punishing and perfectly timed right that immediately knocked the Montenegrin out cold. Zlaticanin remained on the canvas for several minutes before returning to his feet as a concerned Garcia paced the ring.

It was the first time Zlaticanin (18-1, 11 KOs), the most avoided fighter at 135 pounds, was ever hurt or knocked down.

“I’m thankful Dejan, my opponent, is okay now,” Garcia said. “We never wish any bad on anyone in this sport and I’m glad he was able to get up and be OK. I wished him a great career still, and he said thank you. I told him he’s still a champion. Once a champion, always a champion.

“He kept coming in and I saw the opportunity for the uppercut. He was hurt. When he turned back to look at me I knew he was hurt and I went for the overhand right. I saw it in his eyes. It was just the perfect time and perfect distance.

“I think the layoff allowed me to reignite my fire and my passion and bring back that love for the sport. And in that two-and-a-half year layoff I always had the support of my loyal fans.”

Garcia now sets his sites on unifying the lightweight division. WBA Lightweight World Champion Jorge Linares and former titlist Anthony Crolla will fight in a highly anticipated rematch on March 25 live on SHOWTIME from Manchester, England. The WBC, the belt Garcia picked up on Saturday, has mandated that the winner of Linares vs. Crolla II must face the winner of Zlaticanin vs. Garcia.

“I’m available to unify any titles. If we can get the organizations to come together and unify titles we would love that. Maybe move up to 140 pounds by the end of the year.”

Zlaticanin, who was the first champion in the history of Montenegro, was frustrated with his performance and inability to execute his game plan.

“I was just getting ready to pick it up a little bit and I got between the ropes and then he hit me with a good, hard punch,” Zlaticanin said.

“Mikey is a good fighter without a doubt. I never was able to get into the fight. I was pressuring and trying to break him down in the early rounds.”

SHOWTIME BOXING ON SHOWTIME EXTREME RESULTS

Ivan Redkach outclassed Demond Brock, utilizing effective uppercuts and body shots en route to an eighth-round knockout victory (2:30) on SHOWTIME BOXING on SHOWTIME EXTREME.

Once a highly-touted prospect, Redkach (20-2-1, 16 KOs) was looking to get back to his winning ways after entering 1-2-1 in his last four bouts. He stamped his return by closing the show in impressive fashion in the eighth and final round, flooring Brock with two big left hooks with little more than one minute left in the fight. Brock (13-4-1, 4 KOs) beat the count but was on unsteady legs and defenseless against a barrage of combo shots, forcing referee Jay Nady to step in and halt the contest with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

“I’m very excited. I couldn’t be happier,” Redkach said. “I want to thank Team Santa Cruz. They are my family. We had a great camp and I can’t wait to see Leo fight. I’m just so happy I won the fight.”

Highly-regarded super middleweight prospect David Benavidez made quick work Sherali Mamadjanov, knocking down the previously once-beaten fighter twice en route to a second round TKO (1:04).

The 20-year-old Benavidez (17-0, 16 KOs) floored Mamadjanov (14-2, 7 KOs) with just seconds left in the first round with a vicious left hook to the stomach followed by a straight right. It was the first time the Uzbekistan native had touched the canvas in his professional career. Benavidez connected with another big left hook to the body one minute into the second, Mamadjanov got up but was clearly unsteady and Russell Mora immediately halted the contest.

The Phoenix native connected on 55 percent of his power shots, while Mamadjanov landed just one power punch.

“I am a little disappointed because I wanted to give the crowd a spectacular knockout,” Benavidez said. “This is my first time fighting at MGM Grand and I will never forget it. The atmosphere here is amazing. This fight week has been the best experience of my life.

“I want to continue to fight as much as I can. I want to perfect my craft, train as hard as I can and be the best that I can be.”

Super lightweight prospect Josh Taylor won a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over a game Alfonso Olvera, scored 79-72, 78-73 twice, in the opening bout of SHOWTIME BOXING on SHOWTIME EXTREME. Taylor, who entered the bout with a perfect record of 7-0 with seven knockouts, was extended past the fifth round for the first time in his career.

Taylor (8-0, 7 KOs) broke down Olvera (8-3-1, 3 KOs) with a steady diet of body shots, a sharp jab and effective counter punching. The 2012 Olympic representative for Scotland landed 57 percent of his power shots and 43 percent of his total punches, while Olvera connected at just a 17 percent clip.

“I wasn’t surprised he didn’t go down,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t looking for the knockout. Just wanted to get the win.

“He was very awkward. I couldn’t get going like I wanted to, but I did get some shots off and felt like I hurt him at times.”

Taylor’s trainer Shane McGuigan said, “I’m happy with his performance. It wasn’t his best, but he did enough to win. He is young. He is still a novice. I’m looking forward to continuing to see his progress and what he will do moving forward.”

The fight was promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with Cyclone Promotions and TGB Promotions and was sponsored by Corona La Cerveza Mas Fina.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: dejan zlaticanin, Mikey Garcia