71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Central N.E. semifinals results from Lowell

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The red-hot action continued in Friday night’s quarter-finals round of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship of the Central New England (Greater Lowell) division as men’s and women’s open and novice matches were held in front of another great and exceedingly loud crowd at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

Judges were very busy as all 10 exciting bouts, including a Junior Olympic match and two non-tournament bouts, went the complete distance. Individual standouts included a pair of open division boxers, welterweight Michael Fontanez, of Nashua (N.H.), and Methuen (MA) middleweight Yarmarco Guzman. A representative of Nashua, PAL, Fontanez is a slick, hard hitting southpaw who shutout, 5-0, a very tough Kenny Larson, of Salem (MA). Guzman, boxing out of Canal Street Gym, looked like a veteran boxer on his way to a 5-0 shutout win over Lowell’s Julien Baptiste.

The open and novice semifinals will be held next Thursday night (Feb. 2) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with men’s and women’s matches. See the remaining 2017 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $70.00 season ticket in the balcony. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(winners listed first)

Open Division

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Michael Fontanez (Nashua, NH / Nashua PAL)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Kenny Larson (Salem, MA / Somerville Boxing)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Yarmarco Guzman (Methuen, MA / Canal Street Gym)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Julien Baptiste (Lowell, MA / Lowell West End)

Novice Division

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (119 lbs.)

Karen Dahl (Allston, MA / Boston Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Melissa Giroux (Lowell, MA / Lowell West End)

FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Jessica Lampron (Dorchester, MA / Boston Boxing)

WPTS (5-0)

Jennifer Almeida (Wilmington, MA / McNally Boxing)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Anthony Cefalo (South Boston, MA / Peter Welch’s Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Robert Tomczyk (Sterling, MA / Paladin Martial Arts)

FEMALE LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 lbs.)

Katie Colton (Arlington, MA / Boston Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Lori Perella (Middleton, MA / The Way)

LIGHT MIDDLEWEIGHT (152 lbs.)*

Josh Ranieri (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing)

WPTS (5-0)

Keith Rubera (Medford, MA / Somerville Boxing)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)*

Furcy Ferreras (Peabody, MA / Private Jewels)

WPTS (5-0)

Victor Diaz (Dorchester, MA / Peter Welch’s)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Andrew Perez (Methuen, MA / Lawtown Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Derek LeMay (Lowell, MA / Fist Fitness)

Junior Olympics

95-pounds*

Angel Cruz (Indian Orchard / Old School Boxing)

Andrew Paltinavich (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing)

(*denotes non-tournament match)

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

Open & Novice Class Semifinals, C.N.E. – Thursday, Feb. 2

Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 9

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

Information:

New England Golden Gloves Executive Director: Bobby Russo

Director of Contestants: Art Ramalho

Chief of Officials: Laurie Purcell

Ring Announcer: John Vena

Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA

Website: www.lowellgoldengloves.com

Twitter: @LowellGloves

ABOUT LOWELL SUN CHARITIES: Established in 1947, Lowell Sun Charities is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the quality of life for children, families, and the community, offering programs that promote respect and dignity. Rooted in a tradition of care and compassion, Lowell Sun Charities was originally founded to respond to the ever-increasing challenges of the community. 2017 marks the 71st year the Golden Gloves have been held in the great city of Lowell, Massachusetts.

Lowell Sun Charities is a community program that not only makes champions in the ring but also makes champions in life. Every year these young athletes devote themselves to a sport which teaches discipline, respect, and clean lifestyle for a chance to win a prestigious Golden Gloves Championship.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game