Jason Quigley vs Glen Tapia set for ESPN

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Launching its highly anticipated collaboration with a bang, Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN today announced the card for the first broadcast of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN, featuring rising prospects, former world champions and former Olympians. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will broadcast the fights live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

“When we signed this historic agreement with ESPN, we promised the best prospects and contenders in Golden Boy’s stable would not just appear, but face solid competition – our opening card makes it clear that we will fulfill that promise,” said Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya.

Topping the card, Irish amateur standout and middleweight contender Jason “El Animal” Quigley (12-0, 10 KOs) looks to continue his meteoric rise up the division with his third consecutive step-up fight against the hard-punching Glen “Jersey Boy” Tapia (23-3, 15 KOs) in a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF middleweight title.

“2017 is going to be a big year for me, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick it off than by headlining the first edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN,” said Quigley, who is coming off victories over contenders Jorge Melendez and James De La Rosa. “Glen Tapia has faced some of the best in the middleweight and super welterweight divisions, but I am excited to show a huge audience what I’m capable of in the ring.”

“I’ve been in Quigley’s position before, so I know exactly what he’s feeling. He’s trying to prove himself and he’s looking at me like his step up,” Tapia said. “At the end of the day, because of my last performances, I feel like I really don’t have the privilege to speak on what I’m going to do, but just know that I’ll be more than ready to show Quigley and the boxing fans that I am more than just a step up.”

In the co-main attraction, Coachellahometown hero Randy “El Matador” Caballero (23-0, 14 KOs) will launch his campaign to become a two-division world champion when he goes head-to-head with Victor “Pitufo” Proa (28-2, 21 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight affair.

“I am so happy to be coming back to the ring, and to do so in front of my hometown fans and on ESPN – I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Caballero said. “I know Proa will be hungry and looking to get back into the winner’s column, but I am going to show everyone that I am back and better than ever.”

Hoping to make the TV broadcast, 2012 Olympic Bronze medalist and highly decorated amateur Marlen Esparza will make her professional debut against a fighter to be announced in a four-round flyweight fight.

Two additional fights of the card will be live streamed on ESPN3, and available in English and Spanish. Former interim world champion Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (22-7, 7 KOs) will be in action against rugged veteran Hector “Charro Negro” Velazquez (57-28-3, 39 KOs) in an eight-round welterweight showdown. Herrera, who has been on the short side of controversial decisions to a number of world champions, will return to his Southland roots looking to get back into title contention.

Also, Azat “Attack” Hovhannisyan (10-2, 9 KOs) will look to build on a four-fight winning streak when he faces off in an eight-round super bantamweight fight against Hugo “Olimpico” Partida (21-8-2, 16 KOs). Opening up the card, highly regarded prospect and local Indio resident Saul Sanchez (2-0, 1 KO) will appear in a four-round bantamweight battle against an opponent to be named later.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, start at $25 and are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.FantasySprings.com.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya; become a fan on Facebook at

www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing and @OscarDeLaHoya. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN.

Quigley vs. Tapia is a 10-round battle for the vacant NABF Middleweight title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.” Doors open at 5:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 5:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes broadcast begins live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino starting at 10:00 p.m. ET/7: 00 p.m. PT.

About Golden Boy Promotions

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy Promotions was established in 2002 by 10-time world champion in six divisions Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy Promotions is one of boxing’s most active and respected promoters, presenting shows in packed venues around the world. In its 15-year existence, Golden Boy Promotions has promoted some of the biggest and highest grossing events in the history of the sport.

About ESPN

ESPN, Inc. is the leading multinational, multimedia sports entertainment company featuring the broadest portfolio of multimedia sports assets with over 50 business entities. Based in Bristol, Conn., ESPN Plaza includes 950,000 square feet in 16 buildings on 123 acres (116 contiguous), with additional office space (400,000 sq. ft.) rented nearby. The company is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. The Hearst Corporation holds a 20 percent interest in ESPN. For more information, visit http://www.espn.com/boxing, @ESPNBoxing

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Glen Tapia, jason quigley