‘The New Era’ card set for Maidstone on February 25th

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On February 25th, Mote Park Leisure Centre in Maidstone will open its doors to a sold-out crowd of fervent fight fans eager to see the multitude of talent emerging from the Kent County, courtesy of JE Promotions.

Joe Elfidh’s Kent-based promotional outfit will showcase four unbeaten prospects, an Area titlist, an Area title contender, and an ex-England International making his pro bow on the night.

Topping the bill is Southern Area middleweight champion Grant ‘Go-Getter’ Dennis (7-0) in a six three-minute rounds contest against Plymouth’s Christian Hoskin Gomez (5-19-3).

Two unbeaten prospects have fallen at the hands of the 21-year-old from Andalucía so Dennis will need to be at his best on the night.

For Dennis, 33 from Chatham, this will be his first fight since he ripped the Southern Area belt away from champion Nicky Jenman (16-9-1) in front of his home crowd in Brighton last November, earning him a top 20 ranking in the talent-laden 160lbs division topped by Billy Joe Saunders.

The middleweight prospect is eyeing bigger honours in 2017 but will happily defend his Area title while he awaits the call for bigger shots.

Sidcup’s featherweight Martin Hillman (8-3) is back in action in his first fight back from defeat to Boy Jones last November for the Southern Area super-featherweight title.

The talented 25-year-old is looking to challenge for Southern Area honours again at his natural fight weight and will aim to use his 12th paid fight to get back to winning ways while he awaits his shot.

Unbeaten super-featherweight Chris Matthews (5-0), 21-years-old from Maidstone, goes up against 34-year-old Yorkshire-man Russ Midgley (1-13-2).

Sheppey’s emerging middleweight prospect Oli Edwards (4-0) jumps onto the show after his February 4th fight was cancelled.

The 21-year-old was due to fight in front of his home crowd in Sheppey but an injury to headliner and stablemate Dave Jones saw a postponement to what would have been the first professional boxing show on the Isle of Sheppey. Manager Joe Elfidh has promised to reschedule the history-making show for March or April this year.

Chatham’s Charlie Shane (3-0) will aim to continue his winning run in the paid ranks in his fourth professional fight against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

The 25-year-old southpaw displays plenty of aggression, has yet to concede a single round, and gives the impression that it won’t be long before he gets awarded his first stoppage win in the paid ranks.

Ex-England International Luke Gibbo will make his debut on the sold-out show. The decorated amateur holds wins over pro boxers Ricky Boylan and Craig Evans, and used to spar with British champion Bradley Skeete and English titlist Johnny Garton.

The exciting 25-year-old from Bexleyheath is a member of the thriving Invicta Gym on the Isle of Sheppey run by Ray Askew.

For tickets to the next show, visit https://www.facebook.com/JEsportsnetwork/ or call 07883 943994

JE Promotions would like to thank Kent Trade Frames – Campbell Nutrition – Invicta Gym and PR Manager Tim Rickson

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Christian Hoskin Gomez, Grant Dennis