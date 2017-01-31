Tommy Langford has big choices ahead as he plans for a big 2017 which could include a world title shot

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Frank Warren’s fighter, Tommy Langford, fights April 22nd at the Leicester Arena, Leicester – his opponent is local rival, Craig Cunningham. Langford had three good wins in 2016 with victories against Lewis Taylor, Timo Laine and Sam Sheedy.

The Birmingham boxer last fought on the 26th of November 2016 against Sam Sheedy; judges scored the fight 116-114, 117-113, 113-115 in favour of Langford by split decision.

Langford became the proud owner of the Lonsdale belt after victory against Sheedy to finish the year on a high.

Langford recently resigned a contract with Frank Warren who has just landed a ground-breaking deal with BT Sports. Speaking to Ringnews24.com, he added:

“I was always going to resign with Frank – he’s done a brilliant job with me.

“In the last three years he got me number two in the WBO rankings, British and Commonwealth inter-continental titles. He’s has progressed me right and with the BT Sport platform there was no reason to go or to look anywhere else.

“He’s looked after me and he’s been loyal to me and I’ve been loyal to Frank. There wasn’t really anything else on offer and I didn’t pursue any offers

“It’s absolutely massive as a whole [BT deal]. Having the exposure and having the sport being projected into that many more households – it’s going to be great everybody in the sport.

“Not just those on BT but obviously for myself and the other Frank Warren fighters that are going to be on there. It’s great for our exposure and obviously means bigger fights, bigger audiences and more exciting times really – Its fantastic, its ground breaking.

Langford took on Sheedy for the vacant British middleweight title:

“It was what it was – he was very negative, bit awkward in his style and the way he fought. I always knew he would be quite awkward because of watching footage of him.

“I was very surprised the way he went about it. He didn’t come with any sort of ambition to win; he came with the ambition just to make it awkward for me.

“You don’t win a British title by doing that – I was surprised it was a split decision. Personally, I thought I was quite a long way ahead. I switched off a little bit before the end. I felt I was far ahead and didn’t really finish the last few rounds great but I done the job and became British champion.

“I was happy with that and I was happy I stuck to the tactics that was laid out for me from my coach. I got over the line and finished the year on a high.”

Langford wasn’t happy when the referee read out a split decision:

“I just thought I’m going to become British champion – I felt it was a formality. They didn’t seem like they were confident after the fight was finished. My corner was confident, I was confident that I had done the job – my arm was going to be raised. They didn’t look like they thought they won – they were happy getting through the fight.

“After the fight before the decision was announced, I was confident I won and become British champion. It was a formality, I thought at that point.

“When I heard split decision I immediately thought “Oh no, they can’t do this to me [laughs], they can’t have taken this away from me?” But obviously my hand was raised, it just didn’t matter.”

Langford has gotten himself into a position were several paths are available. The British title is one of those pathways:

“I’m in the game and in the sport to take big opportunities and I’ll take the opportunities when they come my way. If that happens and it means I have to vacate the British or I can’t defend the British to move onto world level, or whatever, then I will do that.

“But until those opportunities arrive then I will continue to defend it. I’m very happy to do that and what a fantastic belt to win outright. If I get to do it – it’s a huge achievement. If that’s the path that’s laid out for me then I’ll do that, but if bigger opportunities and chances come along I’ll take them.”

Another pathway for Langford, who is highly ranked with the EBU, is the chance to fight for the European title:

“The European title is something I’ve been looking at. The current champion Emanuele Blandamura, who’s Italian, and it’s an Italian ran organisation. There not going to give me a voluntary, I don’t think anybody will give me a voluntary for any sort of title because it’s too hard a fight.

“The only way is to get myself into mandatory position. That will be something that we will be doing. But with British title defences or wins it’s gradually going to increase me up that ladder. It’s only a matter of time before I get to that spot providing I keep winning.”

Langford wants the big fights and opportunities and has set his sights on a world title shot in the not too distant future, possibly against Saunders:

“I wanted the fight; I’ve said “I wanted the fight now” – If the fight was offered id take it. I’m more than happy to do that, but it hasn’t come about.

“To be fair to Saunders he’s looking for some big, big names and big paydays which is understandable. I can see were he’s coming from and my name, as of yet, doesn’t create a financial package where some of those Americans and other fights in the WBO rankings can.

“I got to do is keep winning and the opportunity will come and I’ll get the call and soon as the calls made I’ll take the fight.

Local rival and former sparring partner Craig Cunningham is next for Langford:

“He’s a good fighter – I’ve known Craig for a long time.

“We started off in the pros we were both on the same small halls shows when I first turned pro. I’ve done a lot of rounds sparring over the years – he’s a good fighter, he’s a southpaw.

“He wasn’t really in the picture until beating Ogogo. Obviously Ogogo put him in the fight, by beating him. With Ogogo winning bronze in the Olympics, that win really put Craig on a different platform, up a level on the platform.

“It’s a really appealing fight for the fans. It’s a local derby because were both Birmingham. He’s a good fighter but I’m very confident of being able to do the job and do the job in good style.

“I know he’s a southpaw, he’s in not anyway shape or form the same sort of fighter as Sam Sheedy. He comes to fight which is a good thing and you have to come to fight to win the British belt. You can’t just come and sit and be happy to ride out the points or you’ll lose. He comes to have a fight and by doing that it will be exciting for the fans and he’ll make me look good as well. It’s a good fight for me and I’m very happy with it. “

Langford is often seen on Boxnation and Buncey’s Boxing Hour as a guest and a fighter. His confidence continues to grow, he added:

“I’ve been on BoxNation a few times now doing a bit of punditry and I’m on Buncey’s Hour – I’m getting a lot more relaxed now.

“On Buncey’s Boxing Hour if I remember the first time I was on there I was really, really nervous. I’m getting more relaxed now and I’m much more comfortable within my own skin on the screen and that goes the same with boxing.

“I think boxing on TV regular on BoxNation and in front of bigger crowds. That’s done me wonders not only for my boxing but me personally – I’ve become much more comfortable.

“I know what I do, I know how I fight, and I know what I’m good at – I don’t have to overly impress. I don’t have to try too hard, you just have to be yourself and the quality shines through.

“It’s been very good to me the whole experience of BoxNation and being on the TV and being in difference scenarios – it’s been really good for me.”

Going into 2017 Langford has set himself some goals:

There are so many options really as I’m British champion. If nothing else comes to the horizon or is thrown my way then win the British belt outright within the year – that has to be up there.

“If over opportunities come along I’d love to fight for the world title. I wanted Billy Joe Saunders, I’ve said “I want Billy Joe for the WBO world title” If that fight can happen in 2017 then that’s brilliant, if it can’t I just have to keep plugging along and look at the European.

“European or world is really were I want to go this year – If I can get there then fantastic. If it’s not on the cards I’ll have to earn that Lonsdale belt, wont I?”

Langford plans a busy 2017:

“At least 4 this year, I’ll be out 4 times this year.

“It will be a busy second half of the year as the first fight isn’t until April. But that’s to do with getting the schedule up and running on BT sports.

“As long as I’m fit and healthy and ready to go which I am I’ll be busy. I’m looking forward to a busy and competitive year ahead.”

With some very interesting fights coming up involving British fighters, Langford shared some of his fight thoughts and predictions:

David Haye vs Tony Bellew

“I might not be everyone’s favourite person saying this but I think David Haye does it. I think does it and does it quite quickly to be honest. I just don’t think Bellew is a natural heavyweight. I don’t think he has the style of a heavyweight. The speed of Haye and the power of Haye will show through. So I think Haye wins.”

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

“I think Joshua. If you can’t beat Klitschko now, and the age of Klitschko, and after Fury beat him as well. Fury beat him and beat him well with his boxing ability.

