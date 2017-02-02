World ranked lightweight contender Xolisani Ndongeni wins South African Fighter of the Year

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This past Friday night in Durban, South Africa, WBA number-3 ranked, WBC number-13 ranked, and WBO number-15 ranked lightweight contender Xolisani Ndongeni (22-0, 11 Ko’s) was named South African Fighter of the Year.

The ceremony took place in front of former South African world champions, and dignitaries such as Minister of Sport Fikile Mbalula.

The 26 year-old Ndongeni won two big fights in 2016. His year started out on April 22nd with a 1st round stoppage over Emilio Norfat. He followed that up with a 10-round unanimous decision over Juan Garcia Mendez on November 4th in Corona, California.

The bout was Ndongeni’s American debut.

“I’m very proud to have won,” said Ndongeni. “I have a lot of faith in my team of Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves, Banner Promotions and [trainer] Colin Nathan. The sky is the limit. I’m looking forward to fighting in the US very soon and showing them all what I’m capable of.”

“I was delighted for ‘Nomeva’ [Ndongeni], who made his US debut last year and won in style against a difficult opponent,” said Golden Gloves CEO, Rodney Berman. “I have high hopes from him and this endorsement merely underlines his international potential. He’s highly rated and will surely get his big chance before long.”

Said Banner Promotions President, Arthur Pelullo, “I want to congratulate Xolisani for winning this great award. He is a terrific fighter, and was very impressive in his American debut. 2017 will be a big year for him and we look to get him in some big fights.”

