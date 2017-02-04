71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Central N.E. semifinals results

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Fourteen exciting matches were held last night in the semifinals round of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship, Central New England (Greater Lowell) division, at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

The open and novice championship finals will be held next Thursday night (Feb. 9) at Lowell Memorial Auditorium with men’s and women’s matches. See the remaining 2017 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

Last night’s action included nine novice division semifinals matches, eight men’s and one women’s, as well as four open men’s matches. Two of the open matches featured final competitions (not semifinals like the others) as Boston light heavyweight Taylor Mears, representing The Ring gym, stopped Nahua’s (NH) John Xifaris in the second round, and North Chelmsford lightweight Brandon Higgins edged Dorchester’s Jonathan Depina on points, 3-2.

Gloucester’s Gedney brothers, middleweights Adrien and Henry, both won last night, shutting out their opponents (5-0), respectively, James Marino, of Medford, and Furcy Ferreras, of Peabody. The Gedneys will not fight each other next in next Thursday’s championship final of the novice super middleweight division. They will decide which brother will advance and last night’s opponent of the twin that isn’t advancing, Marino or Ferreras, will advance.

Arguably the most action-packed match last night was between lightweights Jeremiah Perez, of Lowell, and Edwin Rozon, of Haverhill, in the open division. Perez won on points, 5-0, but the game Rozon kept firing despite being dropped in the second round.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $75.00 for general admission season tickets. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $13.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(winners listed first)

Open Division

FINAL – LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Brandon Higgins (North Chelmsford, MA / Lowell West End)

WPTS (3-2)

Jonathan Depina (Dorchester, MA / Peter Welch’s Boxing)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 LBS.)

Jesus Alban (Babson Park / Nonantum Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Matt Fontanez (Nashua, NH / Nashua PAL)

Jeremiah Perez (Lowell, MA /Lowell West End)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Edwin Rozon (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing Club)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Brian Lawrence (Dorchester, MA / Peter Welch’s Gym)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Thomas O’Connell (North Andover, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing)

FINAL – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Taylor Mears (Boston, MA / The Ring)

WTKO2 (2:59)

John Xifaris (Nashua, NH / Nashua PAL)

Novice Division

FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)

Shin Merinda (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Danny DeJesus (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Inner City Boxing)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS – (141 lbs.)

Ricardo Reid (Boston, MA / Everybody Fights)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Jason McLaughlin (Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boxing Club)

Nathan Balakin (Tyngsboro, MA / Lowell West End)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Anthony Cefalo (South Boston, MA / Peter Welch’s Boxing)

FEMALE LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS – (141 lbs.)

Arika Skoog (Boston, MA / The Ring)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Marine Krzisch (Cambridge, MA / Nonantum Boxing)

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Peter Maher (Arlington, MA / Somerville Boxing)

WTKO1 (11:02)

Christopher Langley (Medford, MA – Unattached)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Adrien Gedney (Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boxing Club)

WPTS3 (5-0)

James Marino (Medford, MA / Somerville Boxing)

Henry Gedney (Gloucester / Gloucester Boxing)

WPTS (5-0)

Furcy Ferreras (Peabody, MA / Private Jewels)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Andrew Perez (Methuen, MA / Lawtown Boxing)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Miguel Figueroa (Boston, MA / Everybody

Rey Polanco (Roxbury, MA / South Boston Boxing)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Mike Napaolitano (Lowell, MA / Unattached)

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

Central New England (Greater Lowell)

Open & Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 9

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

