Conrad Cummings and Ronny Mittag go again for the IBF Inter-Continental middleweight title in Cardiff

Cyclone Promotions are delighted to announce that Coalisland’s Conrad Cummings will once again face off against Germany’s IBF Inter-Continental middleweight champion Ronny ‘The Rocket’ Mittag at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday March 11, live and exclusively on Spike UK, sponsored by Maxi-Nutrition.

This IBF Inter-Continental title fight is a highly anticipated rematch following the pair highly controversial first meeting at Wembley Arena last November. On that occasion Mittag picked up a hotly disputed split decision and on March 11 the pair meet once again in the chief support bout to the massive British cruiserweight title fight between Cardiff’s undefeated Craig Kennedy and Blackpool’s dangerous Matty Askin. This big night of championship boxing takes place on a huge weekend for Welsh and Irish sport in the capital Cardiff, as Wales play Ireland in the Six Nations Rugby the night before (Friday, March 10) at the nearby Principality Stadium.

IBF #15 ranked middleweight contender Ronny Mittag, 29(14) – 2 – 1, will travel to the UK for a second time in six months when he defends his IBF Inter-Continental middleweight belt against Cummings. It’s clear that the slick stylist from Brandenburg, Germany obviously feels confident that he can repeat his victory over the powerful Cummings.

Shane McGuigan trained Cummings, 10(4) – 1 – 1, has spent the winter months hoping that the rematch can be made with Mittag, working hard to stay in shape while the logistics for the rematch were sorted out. Now the fight has been made the scene is set for fascinating twelve-round rematch at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Saturday March 11.

Also featuring on the stacked Cardiff bill will be Aberdare’s undefeated Morgan Jones, 9(3) – 0, who takes a big step up in class against Libya’s undefeated Malik Zinad, 8(7) – 0, in an international 8×3 mins light heavyweight contest. This clash of stylish undefeated prospects will feature on the live Spike UK undercard broadcast on March 11, alongside Mittag vs Cummings.

Local talent on the big Kennedy vs Askin undercard includes Cardiff’s undefeated 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Nathan ‘Thunder’ Thorely, as well as Aberdare’s big Dorian Darch, Barry’s popular Jason Sillett and John O’Kelly. There is also an arena debut for Ebbwe Vale’s highly rated Ashley Brace, the undefeated female bantamweight contender who is honing in on a European title shot.

More undercard announcements will follow shortly.

Doors will open at 4pm at the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff on Saturday March 11, with boxing commencing at 4.30pm.

CONRAD CUMMINGS QUOTE: “This is a massive fight for me. I’m grateful to my team for getting me the immediate rematch and credit to Ronny Mittag for getting back in the ring with me. The first fight was entertaining and I thought I did enough but this is boxing and I know I have to make doubly sure in the rematch. I’m hungrier than ever to put the last fight right and I will be at my very best on March 11 in Cardiff.”

RONNY MITTAG QUOTE: “I can’t wait for March 11. I won the first fight at Wembley and I know I can do the same again. He’s a good fighter who proved he can really fight in our first contest but I’m not giving my belt up on March 11, I want to win this fight more convincingly and move on towards a shot at the World title.”

BARRY McGUIGAN QUOTE: “I’m delighted that this rematch has been made. The first fight was very entertaining for the fans on Spike UK and I believe we’re in for more of the same on March 11 at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff. Conrad knows he has to be more convincing in this rematch, I’ve seen his potential in the gym and I believe he can beat Mittag if he boxes to his potential in Cardiff. Mittag is a solid fighter who is very experienced so Conrad will have to be at his best if he is to get his revenge on March 11.”

