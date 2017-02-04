T-Mobile Arena to host Canelo Alvarez vs Cesar Chavez Jr

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

On Saturday, May 6, Las Vegas will play host to the kind of massive boxing event the city is known for when two-division world champion Canelo Álvarez (48-1-1, 34 KOs) squares off at the new T-Mobile Arena. In 2017’s first true mega fight, Alvarez will take on former WBC World Middleweight Champion Julio César Chávez, Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) during the Cinco de Mayo weekend on Saturday, May 6. The event will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View.

Information on a press tour and tickets will be announced soon.

Nearly one year ago to the day before Canelo and Chávez, Jr. go head-to-head, Canelo celebrated T-Mobile Arena’s first boxing event with a thunderous knockout of Amir “King” Khan before a crowd of 16,540 in the brand new event center.

I love fighting in Las Vegas where the most important fights have historically been, and I’m very happy to be back at the T-Mobile Arena for this huge event on Cinco de Mayo weekend,” Canelo said. “I know that people from all over the world, America, obviously Mexico and everywhere else will attend to witness a great show.”

“I’m happy to return to Las Vegas where I’ve had many important battles in the ring. Las Vegas is the home of boxing,” Chávez, Jr. said.

Álvarez was last seen in September of 2016, knocking out the previously undefeated WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith in front of more than 51,000 fans in Dallas, Texas. Chávez, Jr. was last in action in December, when he won via unanimous decision over the highly regarded Dominik Britsch in Monterrey, Mexico.

“When my team and I talked about where to hold what will be the biggest fight of the first half of the year – we kept coming back to Las Vegas,” Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. “The biggest fights of the last 30-plus years have taken place in Vegas, and it is a natural home for this enormous event.”

Canelo vs. Chávez, Jr. is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and sponsored by Tecate, BORN BOLD. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

