Asian Faces: Yong Soo Choi

The history of boxing has a number of great Korean fighters, mostly from the 1970’s and 1980’s. Amazingly though the country hasn’t given us a male world champion since Injin Chi vacated the WBC Featherweight title around a decade ago. Despite that long barren spell for Korea boxing the country has began to hold shows on a more frequent basis and it now looks like those in charge of the various Korean boxing factions are trying to help recapture the magic that the sport once head in the country.

With such a long window without a male world champion it would be easy to think that no active Korean fighter has ever won a world title. Shockingly though that’s wrong with veteran Yong Soo Choi (31-4-1, 21), who fought this past weekend, having been a world champion in the 1990’s, and in his pomp he really was a fun fighter to watch, with a aggressive and action based style.

Choi debuted in November 1990 and suffered early defeats, falling to 6-2 (4) before going on an incredible 19 fight unbeaten run from the start of 1992 to September 1998. That run saw Choi become one of the stand out Super Featherweights of the time, and of the most exciting, whilst claiming titles at Korean, Oriental and world level.

The first of those titles was the South Korean national title, that Choi claimed in March 1993 with a win over Byung-Sae Ahn, after one defence he added the OPBF title, stopping compatriot Eun-Shik Lee in December ’93. Disappointing Choi failed to defend the title, though did score the first 3 of three wins over future Oriental champion Yamato Mitani.

In 1995 Choi took part in his first world title bout, travelling to Argentina to take on veteran Victor Hugo Paz for the WBA world title. Choi was a clear under-dog, fighting outside of Asia for the first time and needing to travel to the always tricky Argentinian. Despite the under-dog status Choi showed little respect to Paz and applied pressure to the Argentinian, eventually stopping a tired Paz in round 10, after dropping him earlier in the bout. With the WBA title around his waist Choi went on to defend the belt 7 times, scoring notable wins over the likes of Orlando Soto, Lakva Sim, Koji Matsumoto and Gilberto Serrano,whilst fighting to a draw with Takanori Hatakeyama.

Sadly in his 8th defense Choi came up short, losing a narrow decision to Hatakeyama in Tokyo in 1998.

Following his loss of the WBA title Choi’s career seemed to fade off, with the former world champion picking up 5 low key wins in Korea between 1999 and 2002. Then however he got a shot at the then WBC Super Featherweight champion Sirimongkol Singwancha in 2003. Sadly for Choi his 30 year old legs were unable to keep with Sirimongkol, who was then 25, and as a result the Korean was widely out pointed by the Thai.

Amazingly Choi would then retire from the sport, more than 13 years, before returning to the ring last year and defeating Japan’s Kazuya Nakano in 8 rounds. It was a remarkable return to the ring, and although it was clear that the then 43 year old Choi wasn’t the fighter who had battered Paz, almost 21 years earlier, he still looked like he had enough to offer the sport.

Choi’s comeback continued earlier today when he claimed his 4th professional title and stopped Filipino Nelson Tinampay in 10 rounds in Seoul, to take the lightly regarded “interim” WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Council Lightweight title. The bout saw a slow looking Choi casually break down the Filipino, who was unable to hand Choi’s relentless pressure and combinations, fading uin the middle rounds and eventually wilting in round 10.

Whilst the heyday of Korean boxing is unlikely to return any time soon, today’s win for Choi has certainly helped grab the attention of the media and with SBS showcasing the bout it was a chance to get some focus back on Korean boxing. It also helped draw attention to the under-card fighters, including Welterweight hopeful Ji Soo Jung (3-0, 1) who also scored a win on the telecast.

