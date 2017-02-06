Boxing betting to win

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Boxing betting, like any other betting presents two realities: winning and losing. There are no shades of gray. You, either win or you lose, thatâ€™s the reality a better lives by. Some might say itâ€™s presumptuous to claim that betting is motivated by the need to win, citing different reasons for betting; the love of it, the thrill it give and to some itâ€™s an old age tradition and habit. But the undeniable truth is, at the back of every bet is nursed that hope of winning. The bigger the better! Whenever you bet, or play the silent motivator is the hope to win. Pundits call it â€˜betting to winâ€™.

Over the years, many have won and just as many have lost. The trend and pattern continues today and will obviously do for times to come. While the boxers are exchanging blows and punches, flooring each other with a flurry of fists, the betters are engaged in the same combat with the odds. They need their bets to win them the odds. What makes boxing betting interesting is its unpredictability. Boxing matches have over the years delivered shocking and upsetting results; winning some money and losing others money. Thatâ€™s the intriguing part of it. But, you can increase your chances of winning big by taking certain precautions and intelligent betting.

For novice betters it may seem to be all about two fighters in the ring and the match result. But there is so much more to boxing betting. There are ways of increasing winning chances and lessening losing odds. That takes time and effort to learn the mathematics and science involved. Take for example, you can bet on other kinds of boxing betting, and increase your chances of winning. Other kinds of betting like; round betting and type of victory for instance. That alone increases your chances of winning. Boxer â€˜Aâ€™ might dominate the rounds but boxer â€˜Bâ€™ is still in the match until the final minute or the knockout. Or boxer â€˜Aâ€™ might dominate four rounds (correct to your bet) and still lose the fight. Your â€˜round bettingâ€™ still wins you money.

Slot games online offers the same reality, a massive win opportunity or loss. But online game players just like boxers should never blink to opportunities to learn and understand the game. They also need to play smart to increase their chances of winning that jackpot. There are a variety of online slot games that a player can chose from, Starburst, Rainbow Riches Pick, Kingdom of Cash, Guns and Roses, just to name a few. The possibilities to win vary with each slot game; as such it is very important to know what chances they offer and how to increase your chances to win. However, unfamiliarity with other online slot games doesnâ€™t often dissuade players, the same should be with boxing betting; unpopular bet can win you big. That doesnâ€™t however promote impulsive betting. Always bet smart.

Study the fightersâ€™ records but donâ€™t let that alone determine your bet. Rate their strengths and weaknesses against the other. Â Whatever skills and strengths they have, put them on a scale against each other. It all comes down to that. Other boxerâ€™s style of fighting (despite how high in rank they are compared to their opponent) might still put them at a disadvantage against their opponent. Itâ€™s not always down to records. Upsets in boxing history are a commonplace.

