Mykal “The Professor” Fox: “Tre’Sean Wiggins is a dangerous opponent”

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect, Mykal “The Professor” Fox will take on hard-punching Tre’Sean Wiggins in the eight-round main event of a big night of boxing on This Saturday night, February 11th at the Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Fox, 21 years old of Forestville, Maryland is coming off a good 2016, where he went 4-0 and became a main event fight in the Maryland area.

The 3-year pro is coming off a 7th round stoppage over Juan Rodriguez on November 5th in the same venue.

Fox is wrapping up training camp in the D.C. area, and he believes that Wiggins could be the toughest test of his young professional career.

“Training camp has been great. It has been another good camp,” said Fox.

“Wiggins is a dangerous opponent. I have fought opponents that may have had more experience, but Wiggins has a lot of power in both hands. He is left handed like I am.”

Fox has been progressing up the ladder, and now he is considered to be on some prospects lists on the East Coast. A win over the heavy handed Wiggins would solidify his status as 2017 progresses.

“I think fighting him is the next step in my progression. I wanted to be tested, and Wiggins is a guy who has power. I am not looking to take those punches, bit if I do, I will be ready for what he has.”

Fox doesn’t have to look far for motivation, as he brother, talented middleweight Alantez Fox has a bout on February 25th for the NABF title, and the two train side by side with each other under the guidance of their trainer, who also happens to be their father, Troy Fox,

“We are both very motivated. We are there for each other. We feed off each other in the gym and it is a great motivator to train next to him every day.”

A win over Wiggins will keep Fox moving towards his short term goal for 2017.

“I am looking to get in a few more eight-round bouts, and then be able to get some some television bouts. As long as I continue to stay busy, I see that happening.”

Wiggins of Newbergh, New York has a record of 7-2 with six knockouts.

The 26 year-old southpaw scored knockouts in his first three bouts by knockout which was highlighted by a 1st round destruction of current WBA Super Featherweight world champion Jason Sosa.

The 7-year professional is coming off a six-round split decision defeat to Benjamin Whitaker on April 15, 2016 in Verona, NY.

In 6-round bouts:

Luther Smith (6-1, 5 KO’s) of Bowie, Maryland will take on Darnell Pierce (5-0, 1 KO) of Austin, Texas in a cruiserweight bout.

Marcus Bates (5-0-1, 4 KO’s) of Washington, DC will take on Alec McGee (2-0) of Reno, Nevada in a super bantamweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Tyrek Irby (1-0, 1 KO) of Washington, D.C. battles Lamont White (0-5) of Washington, DC in a junior welterweight bout.

Patrick Rivera (2-0, 1 KO) of Edgewood, Maryland tangos with Gregory Clark (0-1) of Washington, DC in a super middleweight bout.

Justin Hurd (1-0) of Accokeek, Maryland boxes Dawond Pickney (1-3-1) of Hot Springs, Arkansas in a junior middleweight bout.

Greg Outlaw Jr. (1-0) of Bowie, Maryland takes on Kashon Hutchinson (2-0, 1 KO) of Brooklyn, NY in a junior middleweight bout.

Malik Jackson (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Accokeek, Maryland takes on an opponent to be named in a super bantamweight bout.

Tickets are on sale for $75, $60 and $40 at www.kpboxing.com or by calling 301-899-2430

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Mykal Fox, Tresean Wiggins