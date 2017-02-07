Nathan Weise teams up with Barry Smith

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

South London welterweight talent Nathan ‘Sugar Boy’ Weise (11-5-2) has teamed up with top trainers Barry Smith and Harry Andrews in the thriving West Ham Gym in London.

The 32-year-old from Bexleyheath made the switch from Alec Wilkey’s Lansbury Gym in Poplar to Barry Smith’s Plaistow-based gymnasium.

He explained why: “I was thinking of moving gyms because it didn’t fit around my work hours well enough. I was getting into the gym too late for me to be able to do my work hours so I spoke to Alec and he understood, so we left on good terms.”

Weise first trained at the TKO Gym in Canning Town back in 2006 where he first met Smith, he clarified, “I’ve known Barry for years, and it was almost 10 years ago we trained together down the TKO.

“It wasn’t a really hard decision to make the move because I always knew he and Harry Andrews were good trainers, even [former British champion] Darren Hamilton told me how good they both were.

“The training is top level, there’s some seriously good fighters in the gym – the Upton brothers, Larry Ekundayo, Bradley Smith, Michael Grant, Philip Bowes, loads of prospects…all the lads are quality!

“I’m improving already – my footwork, defense, keeping it long range…I really feel the difference already. I’m going home afterwards and thinking, ‘I’m going to work on that some more.’”

Trainer Barry Smith is famed for guiding Tommy Martin to the English championship, making history as the youngest ever English champion at just 20-years-old.

Martin retired shortly after his sole career defeat to John Wayne Hibbert in January last year. After failing a medical, the 22-year-old has since moved over to the coaching side of boxing and now makes up part of the West Ham Gym coaching staff.

“Barry Smith and Harry Andrews know their boxing, and Tommy Martin is training me as well,” said Weise. “We all know what happened to his career but he’s been positive and turned his life around.

“He’s a brilliant pad man and gives good advice. I’m really happy to be working with him and I’m just buzzing right now!”

Weise’s last fight was in April 2016 at the York Hall, winning a points decision over six-rounds in a comeback fight after losing to Johnny Garton (13-1) in the fifth round of their Southern Area welterweight title clash in the previous bout. The 147-pounder has challenged for the Southern Area title on three failed occasions.

The Bexleyheath puncher next fights on April 17th at London’s York Hall in a six-round welterweight contest.

“April 17th is my next fight at York Hall. Barry may want me to do a six-rounder to start off, then British Challenge belt over eight-rounds next, then maybe a Southern Area title after that.

“I’m not jumping straight into anything yet, I will be kept busy anyway and I’m looking forward to it!”

