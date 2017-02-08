Bobby Gunn: Roy Jones will know that he has a fight on his hands

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Bare Knuckle Boxing Legend Bobby Gunn is ready for his opportunity of a lifetime, when he takes on all-time great Roy Jones, Jr in a bout scheduled for 12 rounds for the WBF Cruiserweight title that will take place on Friday night, February 17th at The Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. The bout can be seen LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW.

Gunn of Hackensack, New Jersey has been preparing for this fight, and is ready for the biggest fight of his career.

“I am fighting an all-time great, and styles make fights. It will be a hell of a fight,” said Gunn.

Gunn wanted to raise the stakes for the fight, but he doesn’t think that Jones has the confidence that he will come out victorious.

“I laid it out to him for a winner-take-all bout. I am a puncher, so I know I will win this fight.”

This will be Gunn’s 1st bout in 38 months, but the Bare-Knuckle Legend has been active fighting on the Bare-Knuckle circuit, and has a perfect record of 72-0 with 72 knockouts in those bouts.

“People can look, and think that I haven’t been active, but a fight is a fight and I have been fighting the Bare-Knuckle fights. Fighting is Fighting. The only difference in those fights is that the gloves protect the hands. Despite what it says on my boxing record, I have always been active. But the time out of the ring plus being against Roy Jones, Jr, the fans will see a different Bobby Gunn.”

Gunn, usually a mild-mannered fighter, has also been motivated by some “Trash-Talk”from Jones.

“He said that I don’t deserve to be in the same ring as him. I was already motivated for this, and he will find out otherwise on February 17th. After February 17th, he will remember me for the rest of his life. I am not coming to dance. I am coming to fight, and early on, Roy will know that he has a fight on his hands.”

In the 10-round junior middleweight co-feature, world ranked junior middleweight Kanat Islam (22-0, 18 KO’s) of Pahokee, FL takes on Robson Assis (16-3, 9 KO’s) of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Neeraj Goyat (8-2-2, 2 KO’s) will take on an opponent to be named in an eight-round bout for the WBF International Welterweight title.

Frank De Alba (20-2-2, 9 KO’s) of Reading, PA will take on Sergio Gomez (20-21, 16 KO’s) of Managua, Nicaragua in a 10-round bout for the WBF Junior Lightweight International title.

In a 6-round bout, Samuel Teah (9-1-1, 3 KO’s) of Philadelphia battles Daniel Parales (10-7-1, 5 KO’s) of Monterrey, Mexico in a super lightweight bout.

In 4-round bouts:

Joey Tiberi (13-2, 6 KO’s) of Newark, Delaware will battle Bryan Timmons (5-8, 5 KO’s) of Saint Joseph, Missouri.

Henry Stewart (2-0, 2 KO’s) of Toronto, Canada will take on an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight bout.

Dan Biddle (9-5, 5 KO’s) of Wilmington, DE will face Lamont Singletary (7-1, 4 KO’s) of Dover, DE in a cruiserweight tussle.

Eddie Ortiz (3-0-1, 2 KO’s) of San Antonio, Texas will square off with pro debuting Jeff Chiffens of Wilmington, DE in a middleweight fight.

Scheduled to be in attendance are former Heavyweight champions Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, Michael Spinks and Tyson Fury

SKILL VS WILL will be distributed live throughout North America via cable and satellite in High Definition by New York-based MultiVision Media, Inc. The broadcast will premiere on Friday, February 17th at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and will be carried throughout the month on video-on-demand. Please consult your local guide for channels and encores in your area. The suggested retail price is $29.99. The event will also be available worldwide on home computers, laptops, Smart TVs, iPhones, iPads, AppleTV, and Android devices on FITE-TV, Flipps, and other OTT (over-the-top) streaming services.

Tickets are on sale now ranging from $75 – $300 and can be purchased by calling (484) 935-3378 & www.firststatefights.com

Roy Jones, Jr. vs Bobby Gunn, promoted by David Feldman Promotions and the Casino at Delaware Park.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Bobby Gunn