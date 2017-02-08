Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr on Boxnation

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

To celebrate the launch of the ground-breaking deal between pioneering boxing channel BoxNation and BT Sport, the eagerly anticipated superfight between Mexican rivals Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr will be shown live on both BoxNation and BT Sport on Saturday May 6th, as part of a bumper night of boxing that kicks off Saturday evening at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The landmark deal between BT Sport and BoxNation will see Frank Warren promote up to 20 premium live boxing events a year that will be screened on both BoxNation and BT Sport.

BoxNation customers can also look forward to a further ten domestic events per year exclusively live on the channel, plus an unrivalled amount of exclusive live international events from the very best Promoters around the globe.

On May 6th, BoxNation and BT Sport will air one of the biggest international fights of the year as Canelo and Chavez Jr finally meet in the ring following years of bad blood between the pair.

Taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the showdown will rival the biggest fights in the history of Mexico’s proud boxing lineage, as pound-for-pound king and two-division world champion Canelo and former WBC middleweight world champion Chavez Jr go toe-to-toe in a 12-round battle, to be contested at a maximum 164.5 pounds.

In addition to this exciting match-up BoxNation customers can sit back and enjoy some quality live boxing over the coming months that will only be available on BoxNation. A bumper schedule with more to be added soon already includes Adrien Broner v Adrian Granados on February 18th and the mouth-watering dual between Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman on March 4th.

Residential BT Sport Pack customers can look forward to enjoying BoxNation, the UK’s first and only dedicated boxing channel, being made available to them from 1st March for free on the BT TV platform or the Sky digital satellite platform.

The Canelo-Chavez Jr match-up, however, is sure to generate huge interest as both men look to settle a long-standing score that will give the victor bragging rights throughout their home country of Mexico.

Canelo has taken the boxing world by storm since turning professional at the tender age of just 15, going on to become the world’s number one Super Welterweight boxer having run through a host of leading names in recent years including Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan and Liam Smith.

Chavez Jr, the son of Mexico’s greatest ever fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, is aware of what is on the line and will be looking to kick start his career following indiscipline away from the ring.

Both men are looking forward to producing an unforgettable night of boxing on May 6th, live on BoxNation and BT Sport.

“I’m excited to announce my fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and confirm that I will be prepared, like I’ve been throughout my career, to give a great fight,” said two-division world champion Canelo.

“I want to remind you that when two Mexican fighters face-off, a spectacular show is guaranteed and I can assure you that May 6 will be no exception, especially during the Cinco de Mayo festivities.”

“Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day in September are important dates for us Mexicans, and I’m expecting a great night for boxing and the whole world,” Canelo added.

“I dedicate this fight to Mexico,” said Chavez Jr. “I’m going to win, but my country will too because this is the fight that boxing needs.”

Canelo’s last performance was his knockout of the previously undefeated WBO light-middleweight world champion Smith in front of more than 51,000 fans in Dallas, Texas last September.

Chavez was last in action in December when he secured a unanimous decision victory over highly regarded German fighter Dominik Britsch in Monterrey, Mexico.

George Warren, CEO of BoxNation, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have secured the live rights to the upcoming superfight between pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez and the ever-entertaining Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, that will be screened on BT Sport and BoxNation. This is an event and fight that will undoubtedly have fans on the edge-of-their-seats and we are very pleased to deliver it to our loyal BoxNation subscribers, and it is great to have BT Sport showcasing this great event too. BoxNation will continue to air exclusively live international and domestic fights on the channel, but partnering with BT Sport for this megafight not only ensures we are able to deliver the event to BoxNation customers but allows us to engage a new audience, growing boxing on BT Sport and in the UK as part of our wider agreement.”

For more information about BoxNation and how to watch Canelo vs Chavez Jr please visit boxnation.com or for BT Sport go to bt.com/sport.

