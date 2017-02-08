Sheffield’s Hassan Ahmed signs with JE Promotions

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sheffield’s Hassan Ahmed (6-0) has put pen to paper to sign a new contract with JE Promotions.

The Yemeni-born boxer has not graced the square ring for almost three years due to contract issues with former promoter Dennis Hobson but has now committed his future to JE Promotions, headed by former pro Joe Elfidh.

“I’ve been inactive because of contract issues with Dennis Hobson and I didn’t have anyone to put me on shows,” Ahmed clarified.

“I feel relieved now that I’ve signed a new contract with Joe [Elfidh]. Now to get the first fight out of the way, shake off the ring rust and stuff, and then try to get titles.”

The unbeaten 24-year-old from Darnall is trained by Chris Smedley and Steve Barnes at Lower Manor Boxing Club, which also houses Liam Cameron and English super-lightweight contender Nicki Smedley.

The Hurricane originally kicked off his pro career way back in July 2011 with a points win over Doncaster’s Andy Roberts (15-21-6), followed by a KO win over the same victim exactly three months later in October.

Roberts hadn’t been stopped in over 11 years and a second consecutive KO loss in his next fight at the hands of Martin Ward was enough for him to call time on his 17-year-long professional boxing career.

The Yemeni-turned-Sheffielder then went on to collect points victories from Delroy Spencer (14-126-3) twice in a row, both six-round contests ending in a 59-55 points decision.

The 115-pounder managed to fight four times in his debut year but then his career stalled with just one fight in 2013, scraping by with a narrow 58-57 points victory over Anwar Alfadli (2-37-4), and another solitary points win in 2014 against Francis Croes (1-25).

That was his last fight in a professional boxing ring; he explained why, “I had the contract issues then there were personal problems for me with my mother falling ill.

“It was frustrating, you know when you’ve lost something for so long? I was actually depressed. I tried to go out with the lads to make myself feel better but it didn’t work, I had to take every day is it comes.”

The connection with his new promotional outfit was brokered by Lower Manor Boxing Club trainer Barnes.

“My trainer Steve is with Darren Snow who is managed by Joe [Elfidh],” The Hurricane said. “I’ve actually known him a long time because Joe used to train at our gym when he was a pro and fighting still.”

JE Promotions’ next show in nearby Worksop is on March 25th but Ahmed will not be ready in time to join the bill.

“I’m trying to get out as soon as possible but I’ve got to get down in weight,” he said. “I’ll be competing at super-flyweight or flyweight just like before.

“Obviously, you can never rush a fighter and I’ll take my time but I want to push on and if the opportunities are there when I’m fit and ready, then I’ll take it.”

Promoter Joe Elfidh added, “Hassan’s contract ran out so I’m made up he signed with me. He’ll have two or three fights and then we will look at English and British title fights. I believe in eight month’s time he’ll be fighting for a major title.”

For tickets to the next show, visit https://www.facebook.com/JEsportsnetwork/ or call 07539 171160

Follow JE Promotions on Twitter @JESportsNetwork

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Hassan Ahmed