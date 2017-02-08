Undefeated Eric Walker signs for DiBella Entertainment

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

DiBella Entertainment has inked an exclusive promotional agreement with undefeated talent Eric “Babyface Assassin” Walker (14-0, 7 KOs). The junior middleweight sensation will make his DiBella Entertainment debut on “Broadway Boxing”, February 11, at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Walker had an unconventional amateur boxing career, going 61-1 over 13 years in Dixon Correctional Institution near his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entering the prison system at only 15 years old, with no boxing experience, Walker quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the captain of the institution’s boxing team. Fighting alongside professional boxers Brad Solomon and Demond Brock, among others, Walker was a titleholder every year, gaining respect from the prison warden, staff and fellow inmates for his leadership of the team and dedication to his craft. Upon his release in June 2013, he began a five-fight amateur run with USA boxing, but quickly realized that he was ready for the professional ranks.

Walker made his professional debut in December 2013, besting Phillip Lars in a swift first-round knockout win, and amassed a record of 11-0 before getting the call to face Mayweather Promotions prospect Chris Pearson in Las Vegas. In December 2015, Walker entered the ring an underdog against Pearson and exited the ring undefeated after eight rounds, handing Pearson his first loss, catching the attention of fight fans and media. It was an exciting time for Walker, who had become the father of twin boys just two weeks prior.

In his next bout, Walker won the WBC Continental Americas junior middleweight title with a 10-round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Josue Ovando. It was a win that would be a catalyst for the fighter’s chance meeting with Lou DiBella at the WBC Convention in Miami last December. DiBella, who had teamed up with Mississippi-based Rite Hook Promotions for a planned February 11 card in Biloxi, was excited to learn that Walker, a local attraction across the South, was free from promotional ties. The two, along with Walker’s manager, Al Ausbon, reached a deal, and DiBella Entertainment’s newest signee set about preparing for the February card.

“Eric Walker is the best fighter you’ve never heard of,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “That’s going to change. We’re planning to keep him very busy and fast-track him to a title shot, and he’s going to win.”

For his part, Walker was thrilled to team up with a promoter of DiBella’s caliber. “I would like to thank God, because without Him, none of this would be possible,” said Walker. “I also want to thank my family, friends and fans, along with my manager Al Ausbon and DiBella Entertainment for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to show the world what I can do, and further my career under such a tremendous promotional team. There are many great things that I will bring to DiBella Entertainment, including my work ethic, my willingness to compete against anyone in boxing, and my unique fighting style. I look forward to our journey together.”

“I’m thankful that God has put us together with DiBella Entertainment,” said Walker’s long-time friend and manager Al Ausbon. “Eric Walker has great talents and, with Lou DiBella, those gifts will be showcased worldwide. I know that the future is bright for Team Walker.”

Tickets for the February 11 “Broadway Boxing” event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Rite Hook Promotions in association with Hard Rock Casino, are priced at $75, $60, $50, $40 and standing room only for $20. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com (by clicking HERE) or by calling 800-745-3000. The “Broadway Boxing” series is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, and Christos Steak House. Doors open at 5:00pm CT, with the first fight scheduled for 6:00pm CT.

