Crunch Time: Tony Dixon vs Dale Evans for Welsh title

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sanigar Events are proud to present ‘Crunch Time’ a night of Championship Boxing at the Merthyr Leisure Centre on March 25th

In the main event of the evening Mountain Ash’s Tony Dixon (8-1) will face off against Dale Evans from St. Clears (12-3-2) for the vacant Welsh Welterweight title to be broadcast on S4C. The contest has already captured the imagination of Welsh fight fans with many predicting a potential fight of the year contest. Evans who is in contention for the British Title adopted his trademark ‘fight anyone’ approach and has taken up the challenge of boxing the ‘Welsh Terrier’ Tony Dixon.

Dixon is keen to erase the memory of his one and only loss to Paddy Gallagher last year with a statement victory over Dale Evans. A win against Evans could land Dixon a major domestic title shot of his own.

Promoter Jamie Sanigar was excited at the prospect of the Welsh title headlining his Merthyr show; “This is a great Welsh title fight, Dixon has it all to prove and Evans has it all to lose and from a fan perspective it is hard to split them. Both men are big punchers and I think we may be in for a good old fashioned barnstormer.”

In the chief support contest hometown hero Dai Davies will fight in a Commonwealth featherweight title eliminator as he edges towards his first major title in a career beginning back in 2004. Dai has had a resurgence in recent years and boasts 5 wins from his last 6 contests, details of Dai’s opponent will be announced next week.

Super-Welterweight prospect JJ Evans makes his first outing of the year and the skillful Cardiff boxer expects to continue his unbeaten streak having not lost a round in any of his 3 professional contests. Joining him on the bill will be the equally skillful Sonny Lee from Swansea and his stable mate Kristian Touze, both unbeaten after their respective debut contests and hoping to build momentum this year before chasing titles in 2018.

Aberaman favourite Anthony Trow returns following a points victory of Jacob Lucas in the Rhondda last time out and Penygraig welterweight Stuart Brewer aims to continue his winning ways with a second career victory. Ricky Rowlands from Tredegar completes the line up in his long awaited debut contest.

This will be the first event in a new series showcasing the best boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts in Wales to be shown by Welsh broadcaster S4C. Y Ffeit will be a six-part series showing highlights from the nation’s biggest professional fight nights every Wednesday night, from March 29.

Tickets are available on from the box office on 0117 949 6699 and are priced at £60 & £50 VIP Tables. Ringside £40, unreserved seating £30. Under 16’s £10 accompanied by an adult.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Anthony Trow, Dai Davies, Dale Evans, JJ Evans, Kristian Touze, Sonny Lee, Tony Dixon