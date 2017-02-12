Anthony Yigit scores unanimous points decision over Daws

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Anthony Yigit (19-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a unanimous points decision over Lenny Daws (30-5-2, 11 KOs) to claim the European Super Lightweight Championship tonight at the Westcroft Leisure Centre in Carshalton London.

The 25 year-old from Stockholm produced a boxing master class to dominate

the British veteran in his hometown arena. The judges scored the fight 118-110, 118-110 and 116-112 in the favour of the Swedish fighter.

Yigit becomes the first Swede to hold the European title since 1987 and joins an elite group of fighters to have held the title including Harry Persson, Olle Tandberg, Ingemar Johansson, Anders Eklund, John Andersson and Bo Hogberg.

‘’It feels amazing to be European Champion,’’ said Yigit. ‘’It still feels a little bit surreal and difficult to put into words, but I’m very happy!

‘’Daws is very experienced fighter. We knew it was going to be a tough fight, but I always felt like I was in control. I followed the game plan and everything we had worked on went well. I’m very happy with my performance, and I think I showed that I was a level above and that I’m ready for the big fights.

‘’Now, it’s all about moving forward. First I want to defend my title at home in Stockholm and then I want to start challenging for World titles.’’

Said promoter Nisse Sauerland: ‘’That was a great performance from Anthony. He went away from home into the lion’s den and took the title from the home fighter. This is a great achievement. He is the fist Swede to hold the title for thirty years. Next up, will be a title defence at home in Sweden.’’

