71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Central N.E. novice & open finals results

Central New England (Greater Lowell) division champions in the open and novice divisions were crowned last night in the final round of the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium. Fans braved the frigid cold weather to support the amateur boxers.

Winners will advance to the semifinals of the New England Tournament of Champions, also held at Lowell Auditorium, starting next Thursday night with novice division. See the remaining 2017 schedule of events below as well as last night’s complete results.

Babson Park (MA) light welterweight Jesus Ablan (Nonantum Boxing) and Tyngsboro (MA) light welterweight Nathan Balakin (Lowell West End), respectively, were named Outstanding Boxer of the open and novice divisions.

A New England Championship ticket (GA) package is available this week only, $40.00 for all four remaining events, including open and novice semifinals and finals of the New England Tournament of Champions. To purchase call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com. Individual event tickets are also available to purchase, starting at $16.00, only $7.00 for students.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

(winners listed first)

Open Division

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS (141 LBS.)

Jesus Alban (Babson Park / Nonantum Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Jeremiah Perez (Lowell, MA / Lowell West End)

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Xavier Vega (Methuen, MA / Canal Street Gym)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Mike Fontanez (Nashua, NH / Nashua PAL)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Yarmarco Guzman (Methuen, MA / Canal Street Gym)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Brian Lawrence (Dorchester, MA / Peter Welch’s Gym)

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201+ lbs.)

Zack Culmas (Gloucester, MA / Private Jewels)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Alex Falcon (Lynn, MA / Private Jewels)

Novice Division

FLYWEIGHTS (114 lbs.)

Shin Merinda (Haverhill, MA / Haverhill Downtown Boxing)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Christian Moura (Hollis, NH / Nashua PAL)

FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (119 lbs.)

Danielle Millian (Waltham, MA / Sorabella Training Center)

WPTS 3 (4-1)

Karen Dahl (Allston, MA / Boston Boxing)

BANTAMWEIGHTS (123 lbs.)

Joseph Valdes (West Roxbury, MA / Nashua PAL)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Joel Morales (Everett, MA / Somerville Boxing Club)

FEMALE FEATHERWEIGHTS (125 lbs.)

Kendra Prather (Hanscom AFB, MA / Union Street Boxing)

WPTS3 (3-2)

Noelle Boran (East Walpole, MA / Boston Boxing)

FEMALE LIGHTWEIGHTS (132 lbs.)

Jessica Lampron (Dorchester, MA / Boston Boxing)

WPTS3 (4-1)

Willow Crawford (Manchester, NH / Lowell West End)

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHTS – (141 lbs.)

Nathan Balakin (Tyngsboro, MA / Lowell West End

WPTS3 (4-1)

Ricardo Reid (Boston, MA / Everybody Fights)

WELTERWEIGHTS (152 lbs.)

Peter Maher (Arlington, MA / Somerville Boxing)

WPTS 3 (5-0)

Michael Rovera (Nashua, NH – The Ring)

MIDDLEWEIGHTS (165 lbs.)

Furcy Ferreras (Peabody, MA / Private Jewels)

WPTS3 5-0)

Adrien Gedney (Gloucester, MA / Gloucester Boxing Club)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (178 lbs.)

Rey Polanco (Roxbury, MA / South Boston Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Andrew Perez (Methuen, MA / Lawtown Boxing)

HEAVYWEIGHTS (201+ lbs.)

Viktor Lobov (Malden, MA / Nonantum Boxing)

WPTS3 (5-0)

Luis Rivera (Boston, MA – Somerville Boxing Club)

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

New England Tournament of Champions

Novice Class Semifinals – Thursday, Feb. 16

Novice Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Feb. 23

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

