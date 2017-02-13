FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Errol Johnson’s Black Country Boxing are back at the Banks’s Stadium this weekend with a four-fight Boxing Dinner Show.

‘Battleground’ – at Walsall Football Club on Friday, 17th February – features a quartet of undefeated fighters.

Halesowen super middleweight prospect, Lennox Clarke, tops the bill in an eight rounder. The 25 year-old is unbeaten in 14 professional contests and has set his sights on a meaningful title this year. ‘Dangerous’ takes on Poland’s Bartlomiej Grafka. The 28 year-old has 18 wins to his name and took world title challenger, Paul Smith, the distance last year.

Talented Lichfield flyweight, Brad Foster, is also in action. ‘The Blade’ has recorded five straight professional victories since making the switch from kick boxing just 12 months ago. The 19 year-old recently signed a three-year promotional contract with Frank Warren and, after securing nine world titles in kickboxing, is looking to reach world level as a boxer. Foster will enjoy a six round tune-up against Slovakian Leonard Rafael. The super flyweight has fought all over Europe and recorded a stoppage victory last time out; defeating Martin Horvath in his native Slovakia back in December.

Former amateur star, Connor Parker, will be looking to build on his impressive professional debut when he fights in the paid ranks for just the second time. The Swadlincote super lightweight debuted in Tewkesbury in December and will be looking to make waves in the professional ranks in 2017. Parker, cousin of undefeated super middleweight Zach Parker, takes on Melksham’s Liam Richards.

West Bromwich light heavyweight prospect, Joshua Stokes, completes the card. Josh, brother of undefeated middleweight prospect Tom, will make his professional debut after a solid amateur career with Wednesbury ABC. Stokes takes on Lincoln’s Mitch Mitchell.

Standard tickets for ‘Battleground’, priced at £35, are available by calling the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at show sponsors Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxi’s, to supply a number of free taxi’s to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.

The weigh-in takes place on Thursday at 1.00pm at the casino. All welcome.

