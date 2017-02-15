Yunier Dorticos looking to put Shumenov to sleep

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Warriors Boxing and Caribe Promotions proudly announce they have teamed up to sign Miami via Cuba’s interim WBA World Cruiserweight Champion, Cuba’s Yunier Dorticos, to a co-promotional agreement.

The power-punching Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), originally from Cienfuego, Cuba, won his interim championship with a “Fight of the Year” candidate TKO 20 over France’s tough Youri Kayembre Kalenga in May of last year.

In his seven-year career, the 30-year-old slugger has also held the WBC Latino, WBA Fedelatin and USBA Cruiserweight Championships. Dorticos was also a heavily decorated amateur before defecting to the United States and had 257 bouts. He stands 6′ 3″ with a massive 80″ reach.

“I have worked hard in my career and Caribe Promotions has helped get me to where I am now. I am a world-class fighter, and that comes with making choices to benefit my career and my team,” said Dorticos. “I am excited to join Warriors Boxing as my co-promoter along with my Caribe Promotions, because it gives me to opportunity to be under the guidance of a world-class championship team and take my career to new heights. Together with Caribe Promotions and Warriors Boxing, I will become the best 200-lb undisputed Cruiserweight Champion in the World.

Dorticos is slated to further legitimize his title by facing the WBA’s “Regular” World Cruiserweight Champion Beibut Shumenov in his next fight. “My exiting fighting style and punching power will once again show all my fans and the world why I’m called ‘The KO Doctor’ and my next patient that I will prescribe my medication to is Beibut Shumenov!”

“We are very happy to be working with such a top talent like Yunier Dorticos, whom I consider to be the closest thing to the great Joe Louis in boxing today,” said Luis DeCubas, Chief Operating Officer of Warriors Boxing. “I’d like to thank our partner Boris Arencibia for trusting Warriors Boxing to help guide his career. Dorticos will beat Shumenov. He’s another terrific Cuban fighter with a very bright future.”

“Caribe Promotions is proud to sign Yunier Dorticos to a co-promotional partnership with Warriors Boxing,” said Boris Arencibia, President of Caribe Promotions. “With the knowledge, experience and boxing network of Luis DeCubas and Warriors Boxing, we will be able to put our champion Dorticos on top of the world. ‘The KO Doctor’ is coming to clean up the cruiserweight division and will be recognized has one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world very soon!”

