David Price: The End of the line?

“To see a man beaten not by a better opponent but by himself is a tragedy.” – Cus D’Amato

By D’Amato’s definition, what happened to David Price at the hands of Christian Hammer can only be described as a tragedy. The likeable Liverpudlian giant in his latest attempt to take his career to the next level has once again, been punched to an ugly standstill. A victim it would seem of his own demons, rather than the skill and will of his opponent.

A decorated amateur, Price exploded onto the professional scene with fifteen straight wins, twelve by knockout picking up the British and Commonwealth titles for his efforts. An imposing figure with a ram rod jab and dynamite right cross, Price was widely considered the brightest of young heavyweight talents, endorsed by ESPN who installed him as their 2012 Prospect of the year over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Sergey Kovalev and Carl Frampton.

2013 was to be a breakout year for Price starting with a tricky assignment against wily US Southpaw Tony Thompson. Thompson was a solid campaigner with decent wins on his record, but he was probably best known for two brave but bruising defeats to a peak Wladimir Klitschko, the second of which coming immediately prior to his first encounter with Price. Thompson was a good name, a seasoned pro, but the thinking was that his best days, along with his ambition, might just be behind him.

Finish aside, the fight was underwhelming, one completed round which followed the predictable pattern of Price plodding forward, Thompson only too happy to go backwards, a few jabs and half-hearted right cross attempts by Price, not a great deal of output from Thompson, that part went to script. In the second the pace was upped a tad with both men throwing more meaningful punches. With a minute to go Price lined Thompson up against the ropes and for reasons only he knows, attempted a lead right uppercut. Thompson saw it a mile off, shifted to his right giving him a square, completely unguarded target and thumped Price a right hook around the left ear. Price went down heavily and when he arose, looked like a drunk on ice leaving the referee with no course of action other than to stop the contest. With a single punch, the Price freight train had been derailed.

Fast forward five months and Price was back for an immediate rematch, the first fight having been an anomaly, heavyweight boxing, it only takes one punch, even Lennox Lewis (now working with Price in an advisory capacity) got knocked out, the clichés rolled off the tongue. Price was looking for redemption, what he got was ruined as Thompson once again refused to budge when the big man started throwing leather. Over the course of four and a bit rounds Price systematically unravelled before our very eyes until he was left a forlorn, mentally exhausted wreck, completely unable to defend himself. Once again the referee left with no alternative other than end the contest. The next big thing had become the next big bust, all in the space of six months.

Price moved on, a handful of rebuilding fights under the radar in Germany and Denmark were just what the Doctor ordered. Price banked much needed rounds scoring late KO’s and going the distance in a ten rounder. Midway through 2015 Price was ready for something more meaningful which came in the shape of German Erkan Teper in a challenge for the vacant EBU Heavyweight title.

