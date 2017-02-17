Someone’s “0” must go: Antonio Orozco vs KeAndre Gibson

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Someone’s “0” must go, as undefeated and WBC #1 ranked Super Lightweight Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs) from San Diego, California faces one of his toughest tests to date on April 1 when he goes head-to-head with highly touted prospect KeAndre “The Truth” Gibson (16-0-1, 7 KOs) out of St. Louis, Missouri.

ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST with ESPN2 airing it at 11 p.m. EST.

“This 50/50 main event will help determine the future of the super lightweight division,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I expect the winner of this fight will be positioned for world championship titles in the near-future and the loser will find himself back in the pack of the division. Everything is on the line for both of these fighters.”

In the chief support to the April 1 show in Las Vegas, longtime lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (29-1-2, 16 KOs) fighting out of San Diego, California returns for the first time in more than a year where he’ll find Mexico City knockout specialist Gilberto “El Flaco” Gonzalez (26-3, 22 KOs) on the other side of the ring for a 10-round showdown.

Highly touted and undefeated Golden Boy prospects Joet Gonzalez (15-0, 7 KOs), Emilio Sanchez (13-0, 8 KOs) and Edgar Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) are also scheduled to appear on the card.

Tickets for Orozco vs. Gibson, which is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, start at $20 and go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available online at: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 and www.ticketmaster.com.

Orozco vs. Gibson is a 10-round super lightweight battle set for April 1 and presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.”

Media interested in attending Orozco vs. Gibson on April 1 must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Friday, March 24, 2017 at 5 p.m., and can be found here. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com; follow on Twitter @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @ESPNBoxing and @ESPNBoxeo; become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing, www.facebook.com/espn.fnf, and www.facebook.com/ESPNBoxeo; and follow on Instagram @GoldenBoyBoxing, @OscarDeLaHoya, @ESPNBoxeo. Follow the conversation using #GBPonESPN.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game

Tags: Antonio Orozco, keandre gibson