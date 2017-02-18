Exciting Times for MGM (MTK) Scotland’s boxers

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

MGM Scotland is quickly becoming the number one destination for Scottish boxers, and the company’s managing director, promoter Sam Kynoch, has been involved in the sport of boxing at various levels for a number of years

In 2016 MGM hosted 12 boxing events; at the start of 2017, Kynoch has ambitions to beat that number and continue to grow his stable of fighters.

Heavyweight Gary Cornish (23-1) is a recent addition to the fold, and Kynoch told Ringnews24.com he has big plans for has big plans for “The Highlander”:

“He’s just moved over to us and is going to have a very busy 2017. We have got a distinct plan in place for him that kicks off on February 18th with a six-rounder.

“He just joined a new trainer and become a full-time fighter, so he’s totally changed his training routine.

“We have to be matching him for his first fight accordingly – he’s just transitioning and getting used to things. He will be in for another six-rounder in March and then we will be looking to step him up.

“We have five fights pencilled in for 2017 already and that’s notwithstanding any bigger offers that we might have or bigger opportunities we will get for him.

“We want Gary to be busy and comfortable with his new trainer and then push on and target major titles. I believe he’s more capable of winning those; I have full faith in him.

“I think Gary will go places, he has the drive and determination and I think he will shock a lot of people. I think some people have written him off after the Joshua fight. But, one loss against Anthony Joshua in light of what he has went onto achieve and who he’s fighting next in the context of a part-time boxer getting no sparring. I think he’s going to shock a few people – I really do.”

The phone has been ringing and offers to fight Cornish are coming in thick and fast:

“I can’t give any details, but within three days of signing Gary I had four fight offers – three abroad and one against former opposition here. All relatively high profile fights; the opportunities are going to come for Gary.

“He is very highly ranked, he’s in UK top ten; I believe he’s not far off top 50 in the world if you look at Boxrec. So he’s right up there and the phone’s been ringing but, we will be doing things to our own time – that’s one of the keys things and the manager’s job – that and hold him back – and it would be hard to say these offers are coming in and jump at them.

“We will be taking these opportunities as and when Gary is ready and we also want to incrementally increase and improve the level of opposition he’s had.

“To my mind he was operating to one level, to put it in terms ‘level E’ – In alphabetical terms. And he’s had a couple ’level E’ and the rest of the fights at ‘level J’ and ‘K’ and then he’s jumped up to the ‘A league’. He’s jumped up several levels to face Joshua when he was ill prepared for it.

”We will be looking to up his opposition as we go along, so when the big, big test comes he’s fully prepared.”

Edinburgh’s John Thain recently fought for the British title:

“Obviously he just lost a brave challenge to Bradley Skeete, who is a brilliant British champion. He will probably go on and prove he is above British level over the course of 2017. John boxed well, but, didn’t come out with the win.

“But, he is definitely a force at welterweight so the plan for John is to get him back to winning ways and take a fresh look at things. But title opportunities will definitely come his way in the not too distant future.”

There may be a British title shot in line for Jerviston’s Iain Butcher:

“Ian is a quality operator, I have real faith in him and he is out again on the 18th February; we are looking to get him a good hard eight-rounder.

“And I have been in touch by lobbying the British Boxing Board of Control in respect of the now-vacated British Super Flyweight title. So I would like to see his name put forward for that and I believe on his day can beat any British flyweight and compete well above British level.

“So, short term 18th February eight-rounder but in the background, the British title has just been vacated and I would like to see him in the mix for that in the not too distant future.“

David Brophy also returns to the ring:

“He is boxing on our dinner show at the end of this month ‘The Burns Supper’ and then we have a big fight lined up for him.

“I’ve already got that pen to paper – It will be immediately announced after his next fight, but I can’t release that information yet.”

When asked if he had plans to grow his stable of fighters, he replied:

“We are always open to growing the stable – we have a very large stable when you look at MGM as a whole, but even within Scotland we are always looking to add to it.

MGM have a few events planned for the near future, he added:

“Our first public show is the one Gary Cornish is on and into March we are in Edinburgh at Meadowbank, so that’s another big show.”#

And Kynoch is eager to match Scottish fighters against each other:

“You may have seen looking at social media, I am on a personal level trying to make a lot of Scottish fights. I am trying to get the excitement going and then force the boxers to take the fights.

“One we managed to get agreed yesterday is Tommy Philbin, who’s 7-0, against Grant Quigley, who’s 6-0; they’re 1-1 against each other as amateurs. That will be for the Scottish Light-Heavyweight title in June at Meadowbank – both are boxing in March then will face each other in June.

“Other fights I would like to get made is the featherweight division, where you have Michael Roberts Jr (18-1), Stephen Tiffney (5-0), Lewis Benson (7-0), Darren Traynor (13-1)… I want all these guys fighting each other and I’d like Jason Easton to face Lewis Benson.“

“My personal ambition and ambition for MGM Scotland is for all Scottish fights that many years hadn’t been happening for various reasons – to really start happening – that’s how we are going to grow the sport.

“Our guys will know who the best guys are because we will be running these fights. From the fans’ perspective, they’re going to be engaged and we are going to see fans turning out in numbers for boxing events. For too long Scottish boxing has just been plodding along, whereas now we need to kick it on. Even for myself, we’ve been running regular events and building guys up but now it’s crunch time – we need to be putting on exciting events and really challenging the boxers…”

