‘Kidd Dynamite’ set to conquer the ‘Big Apple’

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

We are delighted to confirm that Britain’s youngest Heavyweight, Jay Carrigan-McFarlane, will feature at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’ in New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 18th.

The opportunity to compete on the grandest stage in boxing is one that eludes the vast majority of professional boxers and Jay is set to fulfil that ambition in only his third professional bout.

The hard-hitting Heavyweight will feature on the undercard of the highly-anticipated World Middleweight title clash between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs live on pay-per-view in the USA.

Jay has made a fast start to his boxing career, notching up two knockout victories within four weeks of turning professional. Neither of his opponents has managed to take ‘Kidd Dynamite’ further than the third round and he’s intent on extending that impressive record on March 18th.

It’s this display of explosive power that has thrust the eighteen-year-old into the spotlight and caught the attention of the boxing world.

Training under the guidance of Scottish boxing legend Gary Jacobs and ‘Cruel’ Johno in the MTK Scotland Gym, Jay is currently undergoing an intense camp to produce another devastating performance and demonstrate why he is quickly establishing himself as boxing’s most exciting young Heavyweight talent.

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game