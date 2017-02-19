Promoter James Lindemann Previews the Premier Boxing Entertainment show on March 17 in Manchester

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Professional Boxing Entertainment (PBE) have announced their St Patrick’s Day show on March 17 at the B.E.C Arena, Manchester, will see former World Amateur Bronze Medallist Joe Murray top the bill on a show that will be broadcast live on UNILAD.

One of the PBE setup figureheads James Lindemann will be involved in his third show as a promoter, and gave his take on Joe Murray topping the bill and opened up on his relationship with digital media.

“Joe Murray will be topping the bill on our March 17 at Bowlers. We needed a very good top of the bill and we feel Joe fits the bill quite literally. Joe made a massive impact in his last outing with a phenomenal knockout win and has big plans for 2017 which we’re delighted to be a part of.

“For us to have a Commonwealth title eliminator in just our third promotion with a fighter who has the pedigree that Joe Murray has says a lot about the promotion as a whole and the way it’s progressing.”

Lindemann continued, opening up on his link up with online platform UNILAD.

“We’ve gone down the digital route with our last show and we’re delighted to welcome UNILAD as our partner in something that will be a fruitful long term relationship. The numbers from our last show didn’t lie, with over 500,000 views. We believe that digital broadcasting is the future.”

The undercard will see many of the North West’s best up and coming prospects give themselves a chance to showcase their skills on a massive platform. Promoter Lindemann previewed some of the fighters that will be in action on the March 17 show at the B.E.C Arena.

“Sam Hyde is coming off the back off a great win which was a genuine 50/50 fight. Many wouldn’t do that at this stage of their career but Sam has big plans and he knows he needs real fights to put himself into the title picture.

“Michael Gomez Jr is a real talent. He’s found his focus and in a way that Eric Cantona found his home at Manchester United, Gomez Jr has found his own home under Anthony Farnell. Arnie is very impressed by Michael’s work ethic and focus. 2017 will be an exciting for Michael Gomez Jr.

“We’ve got some top talent on the show and we’re really happy to have Anthony Leak on the show. He’s a popular and talented fighter with a top class amateur pedigree and we hope we can work with Anthony on a regular basis in the future.”

PBE is a relatively new name to most boxing fans. The company which Lindemann heads up, may seem as a unique setup for many in the boxing world. The PBE boss elaborated on what the aims and ambitions are for Professional Boxing Entertainment.

“The aim of Professional Boxing Entertainment is to give opportunities to prospects to many different North West based fighters such as Matty Mainwaring, Stephen Danyo, Mindaugas Baulbys and Artif Ali amongst others.

“We aim for the show to have quality fights, quality production and be a quality event as a whole that is finished off with an excellent afterparty in the arena itself. We want to offer boxing fans a unique and exhilarating night.”

Tickets for the Professional Boxing Entertainment show on March 17 at Bowlers Arena are available from all fighters on the bill and from skiddle.com

