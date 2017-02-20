Weekly Asian fight results (13/2 to 19/02)

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

The past week has been a relatively quiet one in Asian boxing rings with not many shows being held, though we did see some notable action

February 17th-

This past Friday was the busiest day of the week with a number of shows in Asia as well as an Asian fighter fighting in the US.

In Thailand we had two shows. The most notable of those saw Petch CP Freshmart (40-0, 25) retain his WBC Youth Silver Bantamweight title with a 6th round win over Rendi Stone (3-6-1, 2). The unbeaten Thai is only 23 but has already racked up 40 wins and now needs to be matched with some more testing foes than the likes of Stone, who has now suffered 4 straight stoppage losses.

On the card we saw Wanchana Menayothin (3-0, 2) scored a 6th round TKO over an unknown foe and the really exciting Pathinya Phumidet (7-0, 3) stopped Saengchai Sithprayoon (0-1) in the 4th round.

On the second card in Thailand fans saw stoppage wins for Teerachai Kratingdaenggym (37-0, 28), who retained his PABA Welterweight title, and Dennapa Kiatniwat (14-1, 9). Sadly Teerachai’s opponent hasn’t been named, but appears to have been Vijender Kumar, and it seemed like a mismatch from the off, though it took 9 rounds for the Thai to see off his foe. Dennapa on the other hand saw off Indonesian journeyman Silem Serang (7-11-1, 1), who was stopped just a week ago in Singapore. Real questions need to be asked in regards to why anyone thought this was a suitable match up and why Serang was able to fight so soon after his previous contest.

Also in Asia was a Singaporean show that saw Canadian fighter Ryan Ford (10-0, 6) continue his reign of terror through the region, stopping Sam Rapira (15-4, 10) in 9 rounds to claim the UBO Light Heavyweight title. Ford has now gone 3-0 (3) in Asia with the most notable of those bouts being a 5th round TKO over former Olympic champion Manus Boonjumnong and it’s clear he’s enjoying his time in the region.

Former Ford victim Muhammad Meeraj (6-1, 3) claimed a win of his own on this card, stopping Jake Gathercole (4-7-1, 2) in the 4th round to claim the UBO InterContinental Light Heavyweight title. There was also a win for local puncher Rafi Majid (4-0, 4), who needed just a round to see off Thai veteran Plaisakda Boonmalert (39-26, 33)

In Delaware on Friday we saw Kazakh Light Middleweight hopeful Kanat Islam (23-0, 19) continue his rise with an opening round win over Robson Assis (16-4, 9). The unbeaten Islam was badly cut over the right eye in the first 30 seconds or so and knew he had to strike, and hunted Assis whilst developing a crimson mask down half of his face. Eventually the assault of Islam’s was too much for Assis who was stopped after 132 seconds.

February 18th-

On Saturday the only action of note was in the Philippines, as fans in Makati City got a small but notable show.

In the main event fight fans saw the ring return of the once touted Drian Francisco (29-4-1, 22), who took a 10 round decision win over journeyman Mateo Handig (13-13, 7). Francisco hadn’t fought since his 2015 loss to Guillermo Rigondeaux, and was 1-2 in his previous 3 coming in to this contest, though managed to record the much needed win here. As for Handig this was an 8 straight loss since a career best win, back in October 2012, over Katsunari Takayama.

Another man picking up a win on the Filipino show was former Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga (4-0), who took an 8 round win over Geboi Mansalayao (10-25-5, 4). Although a genuine talent Barriga’s lack of power could be a major issue in the future, he is however racking up some very useful experience.

February 19th-

The final show for the week in Asia took place in Tokyo earlier today. On an under-card bout fans saw teenage Flyweight hopeful Junto Nakatani (10-0, 8) take out an over-matched Thai foe in 2 rounds. The talented Nakatani was the 2016 Flyweight Rookie of the Year and appears to have a really bright future ahead of him.

In the main event of the Tokyo show we had a minor upset as Akinori Hoshino (13-7-1, 9) took a split decision win over Shun Kosaka (13-3, 3). Although a big upset on paper Hoshino is actually much better than his record suggests and was coming in to this one on the back of a huge win over Kenya Yamashita back in November. The loss for Kosaka end a 4 fight winning run.

For fight fans interested in this card it is included in the Boxingraise subscription as a tape delay show.

Scott Graveson covers the Asian boxing scene for www.asianboxing.info

Ringnews24

To comment on this article or morearticles pleaseAfter registering pleaseto leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24{AT}ringnews24.com for assistance.

Please leave a Comment

Facebook comments

Sign up now and get FREE entry into our monthly Freeroll game