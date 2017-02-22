Asian Faces – Hayate Kaji

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

At the moment the Japanese scene has a lot of really good and really exciting Super Flyweights, ranging from world champion star Naoya Inoue to top contender Sho Ishida and former champion Kohei Kono. Lower down the pecking order are a lot of domestic prospects, such as Masayoshi Hashizume, Naoto Iwai and exciting teenager Hayate Kaji.

Of those young prospects the one that interests me the most is the 19 year old Kaji (6-0, 5), who looks like a future star for the Teiken gym, despite having had no amateur experience.

Kaji was born in Kawagoe City, in the prefecture of Saitama and made his debut February 2015, as a 17 year old. Despite his lack of boxing experience he shone immediately, destroying fellow debutant Tomonari Odaira in just 93 seconds.

Having impressed on his debut Kaji entered the East Japan Rookie of the Year competition and quickly blew away Musashi Yoshino in his first Rookie of the Year bout, in just 72 seconds. He’d has impressed with his power in his first two bouts, but hasn’t really answered any real questions. That changed in his third professional bout as he took on Takunari Yokoyama in the East Japan Rookie of the Year semi final. For the first time Kaji took on an opponent who didn’t topple over to his power, but yet he still shone taking a 4 round decision.

Sadly for Kaji he was unable to fight in the 2015 East Japan Rookie of the Year final, which would have seen him face stable mate Ryo Matsubara, however he was awarded the default win as Matsubara abstained from the contest. Due to Matsubara abstaining from the bout Kaji moved on to the All Japan Rookie of the Year final, where he faced fellow puncher Taiyo Inoue. Unfortunately for Inoue he was the next fighter to face Kaji’s power and was stopped in 145 seconds by the Teiken teenager.

Having won the Rookie of the Year in 2015 it was clear that Kaji was going to pick up some experience in 2016. His first bout of the year saw him take on domestic foe Yu Yan in a 6 rounder. Yan, a southpaw, gave Kaji his first real test and managed to back up Kaji at times. Despite being tested Kaji finally broke through Yan’s resistance and in round 5 Kaji hurt his man before letting his hands fly and forcing the referee in to save Yan.

Kaji’s only bout since beating Yan was an offensive showcase against Thai Sitthiphong Saithong, AKA Ongkarak Petchsongbol, who lasted 138 seconds with Kaji. The bout was disgustingly one sided,with the Thai looking totally inept, but was a chance for Kaji to shine on TV with the youngster showcasing lighting combinations, a wonderful variety of shots and a style than combined aggression with fluidity.

Although Kaji’s next bout hasn’t yet been announced it’s thought that the youngster will likely be moving in to 8 rounders in the very near future. If that happens he could just be a year or two away from a Japanese title fight and potentially even find himself mixing in world class company in the years to come. If he fails to reach those heights it will still certainly be a lot of fun to follow his rise, as far as it goes.

(Scott Graveson covers the Asian boxing scene for asianboxing.info)

To comment on this article or more articles please register. After registering please login to leave a comment. If you have any problems registering please email us at ringnews24@ringnews24.com for assistance.

