Caleb Plant: This will be a nice step up fight

Unbeaten prospect Caleb Plant looks to continue his march towards world title contention when he battles Ghana’s Thomas Awimbono in the 10-round main event of of Premier Boxing Champions on FS1 and FOX Deportes Saturday, February 25 from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Coverage on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT immediately following the PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes primetime show headlined by undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his title against unbeaten Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington.

Televised coverage on FOX and FOX Deportes begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features a pair of exciting matchups as top super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd meet in a 12-round world title showdown, plus hard-hitting Dominic Breazeale battles undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh in heavyweight action.

Here is what Plant had to say from training camp in Las Vegas:

On returning in a 10-round main event on FS1:

“Fighting on FS1 once again is a tremendous blessing to my career. The exposure I’ll get will be incredible. The goal is to win, and win impressively. The time is now to show the world who Caleb Plant is. I’m here to entertain the masses.”

On his matchup with Thomas Awimbono:

“Awimbono is a big puncher who has been in the ring with some top-level fighters. He’s never been knockout out so I know he’s tough as nails. This will be his second fight of 2017 so I’m expecting him to be in shape and ready to fight. This will be a nice step up fight and one I see myself winning.”

On recently being world ranked in the super-middleweight division:

“My career is progressing the way I envisioned it. Right now, I’m currently rated #11 in the IBF and with a few more wins, I’ll be ready to challenge for a world title. First, I must get past Awimbono. He is my main focus at the moment. But I’m thrilled to be moving up the rankings.”

On his recent training camp:

“Since I moved out to Las Vegas last August, this will be the first full training camp I’ve had out here. We got great sparring with some top competition. My trainer Justin Gamber, who flew out from Nashville and has been with me for the last month. We did everything we needed to do to be prepared for this fight. I’m ready to go.”

On fighting at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, the closest ever to his hometown of Nashville, TN:

“I’m expecting a lot of family and friends to be in attendance since Alabama is only a couple of hours away from Nashville. This is the closest I’ve ever fought to home. I’m excited and I’m going to give all the fans a great night of entertainment.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TBG Promotions in association with Bruno Event Team, start at $25 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and by visiting AlabamaTitleFight.com.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fight is available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, the show will be simulcast on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

