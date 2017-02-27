Acid Test – Championship Boxing, April 7th at Newport Centre

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

Sanigar Events are proud to present ‘Acid Test’ a night of Championship Boxing at the Newport Centre on Friday April 7th.

In the main event of the evening former Celtic Champion Robbie Turley will battle former Commonwealth Champion Bobby Jenkinson in a 10 round super-bantamweight contest to be broadcast on S4C. This is expected to be a massive test for Cefn Fforest’s Turley and will put the winner in touching distance of a major domestic title shot. Jenkinson from Lincoln had a stand out year in 2015 firstly winning the Midlands Area title and then travelling to Wembley Arena to defeat the home favourite Lewis Petitt via 11th round stoppage to win the vacant Commonwealth title. In March 2016 Jenkinson lost the title to rising star Gamal Yafai a win over Turley will no doubt put him back into championship title contention.

Chief support features Bridgend’s Richie Canning and Cardiff’s Rhys Saunders contesting the vacant Welsh super-lightweight title. Canning who is undefeated in six pro contests is coming off his best professional win flooring Steven Backhouse with a body shot in the fourth round of their fight in October to win 40 points to 36. Saunders jumps straight back in to another title fight following a brave short notice challenge for the Celtic title that he lost in Scotland to Jason Easton. He will be returning to Wales for the first time since his professional debut in 2010 having gained all of his 3 wins on the road including a devastating stoppage of undefeated prospect Kerry Evans.

Promoter Jamie Sanigar feels that ‘Acid Test’ was the most suitable name for the event;

“Looking at the two headline contests they are both 50/50 pick ’em fights and a genuine Acid Test for all four boxers. Robbie Turley is in a real cross roads fight against Bobby Jenkinson in which you would have to make him the slight underdog but we have faith in his ability and believe that he can come through and shine.”

“Canning against Saunders is a great match up and Welsh title fights always bring that little bit extra out of the fighters. Rhys is rough and tough so Richie will have to be boxing at his best to get the win.”

Cardiff’s Lewis Patterson who has been training alongside British title challenger Craig Kennedy for his championship contest will return to the ring alongside fellow Cardiffian Dean Fortt who will make his long awaited professional debut.

Barry Boys Jonathan O’Kelly and Jason Sillet are pencilled in to keep busy if they come through successfully on March 11th in Cardiff and Sanigar Events latest signing, the popular St.Joseph’s ABC boxer Daniel Barton trained by Tony Borg will make his professional debut in front of his hometown fans.

JD Jones from Barry and Callum Busuttil from Caerphilly will also debut. Both men are being trained under the watchful eye of former Commonwealth Champion Jamie Arthur and will be hoping for a winning start to their careers in a bid to emulate their mentor.

Acid Test will be the second professional boxing event in a new series showcasing the best boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts in Wales to be shown by Welsh broadcaster S4C. Y Ffeit will be a six-part series showing highlights from the nation’s biggest professional fight nights every Wednesday night, from March 29.

Tickets are available on from the box office on 0117 949 6699 and are priced at £60 & £50 VIP Ringside including a private bar and complementary buffet. Unreserved seating £35. Under 16’s £10 accompanied by an adult.

