Open class semifinals & finals this Wed. & Thu. in Lowell

The top male and female amateur boxers in New England will compete in the New England Tournament of Champions open class semifinal and finals, tomorrow night (Wed., Mar. 1) and Thursday evening (Mar. 2), to highlight the 71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship at historic Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

Much is stake for these boxers as the 2016 N.E. champions will qualify to represent Team New England at the National Golden Gloves Championships for men in Lafayette, Louisiana (MAY) and women in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (July).

The competing boxers will represent four teams at the New England Tournament of Champions: Central New England, Western New England, Northern New England and Southern New England.

To purchase individual tickets, starting at $16.00 ($7.00 for students), call the Lowell Memorial Auditorium box office at 1.866.722.8881 or order online at www.LowellMemorialAuditorium.com.

Proceeds from the Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship go towards sending the New England Golden Gloves champions to the National Golden Gloves Championship (2017 in Lafayette, Louisiana), in addition to supporting local athletes and area gyms, the Boys & Girls Club, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, cancer funds, scholarships and many other great charitable causes.

71st annual Lowell Sun Charities Golden Gloves Championship Schedule

(Lowell Memorial Auditorium – 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. first bout)

New England Tournament of Champions

Open Class Semifinals – Wednesday, Mar. 1

Open Class Championship Finals – Thursday, Mar. 2

Information:

New England Golden Gloves Executive Director: Bobby Russo

Director of Contestants: Art Ramalho

Chief of Officials: Laurie Purcell

Ring Announcer: John Vena

Venue: Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA

Website: www.lowellgoldengloves.com

Twitter: @LowellGloves

