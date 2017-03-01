Scottish Welterweight title clash this Friday in Paisley

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

This coming Friday evening will see an excellent clash for the Scottish Welterweight title contested between Greenock’s highly rated Sam Ball and the ever entertaining Craig Kelly.

Former amateur standout Ball has had a perfect start to his professional career, winning all seven of his contests with 3 coming inside the scheduled distance. The classy Inverclyde native takes a step up against Paisley hard man Kelly who will be looking to upset the apple cart in dramatic fashion.

Chief support will see the exciting Kieran Smith in his first title fight. Smith has been in Germany sparring WBA Interim World Champion Jack Culcay in preparation for this contest and the Greenrigg Super Welterweight intends on producing a special performance on Friday night as he aims to show why he can mix it with the best in business.

The undercard will see Scott Allan looking to bounce back against Liverpool’s unbeaten Ricky Starkey in what could be a contender for fight of the night. Allan produced a very gallant performance against the excellent Kash Farooq last time out and is determined to show in why he belongs in the same ring as the best Britain has to offer.

Michael Mcgurk will be looking to start the year in impressive fashion on Friday evening. The undefeated Uddingston Super Welterweight will be looking to push on for titles in 2017, and knows nothing but a devastating performance will be acceptable if he is too get in the title picture in the coming months.

The bill is completed by undefeated pair Gary Rae of Barrhead and Glasgow’s Craig MacIntyre. The pair have impressed in their opening year as professionals and will continue their education in the pro ranks on Friday evening, with both being in well matched contests.

Tickets for the show are still available from all the Boxers on the bill or via contacting 01418105700. Tickets are priced at £80 VIP (Buffet included), £60 reserved ringside and £40 unreserved

