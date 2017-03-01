Showtime All Access Daily: Thurman vs Garcia Part One

FOLLOW RINGNEWS24 ON TWITTER AND FACEBOOK

SHOWTIME Sports presents “ALL ACCESS DAILY: Thurman vs. Garcia,” a four-part digital series delivering daily coverage of fight week leading up to the March 4 welterweight unification between undefeated world champions Danny Garcia and Keith Thurman. ALL ACCESS DAILY, an online exclusive installment inspired by the three-time Sports Emmy® Award-winning series “ALL ACCESS”, is the first real-time offering of the immersive documentary program.

Part One of the four-part series is available now. New installments of ALL ACCESS DAILY will be available each day by 10 a.m. ET through Saturday, March 4 on SHO.com, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel (@shosports) and the SHOWTIME Sports Facebook page.

Viewers will join Garcia and Thurman as they embark for New York from their respective hometowns of Philadelphia and St. Petersburg, Fla., for what is expected to be the biggest boxing event in Barclays Center history. From the moment they hit the Big Apple to the first meal following Friday’s weigh-in, ALL ACCESS DAILY will peel back the curtain of fight week as the undefeated 147-pound champs prepare to unify boxing’s glamour division.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, broadcast will air live on CBS from 9-11 p.m. ET/6-8 p.m. PT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™. The broadcast is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and produced by SHOWTIME Sports® for CBS Television, both divisions of the CBS Corporation.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, start at $50 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, www.barclayscenter.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

ABOUT GARCIA vs. THURMAN

Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman is a welterweight world title showdown between undefeated 147-pound titlists. The 12-round bout headlines SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING on CBS, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday March 4 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™. In the co-main event undefeated rising star Erickson Lubin battles once-beaten knockout artist Jorge Cota in a super welterweight title eliminator bout on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

For more information visit www.SHO.com/Sports follow on Twitter @SHOSports, @KeithFThurmanJr, @DannySwift, @LouDiBella, @BarclaysCenter and @Swanson_Comm or become a fan on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SHOSports, www.Facebook.com/DiBellaEntertainment, www.Facebook.com/barclayscenter. PBC is sponsored by Corona, La Cerveza Mas Fina.

