Mario Barrios talks upcoming Yarley Suarez fight

In preparation for his upcoming fight this Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, undefeated super-lightweight prospect, Mario Barrios (17-0, 9 KOs) talks about moving up in weight, and the status of his career. Barrios will face Mexico’s Yardley Suarez (20-6, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout, in only his second fight at super-lightweight.

How is the transition from super-featherweight to super-lightweight coming along?

“With the move to super-lightweight, my body feels a lot stronger. I’m still growing, so making super-featherweight was just getting to difficult. Fighting at 140 pounds seems to be the best option for me right now in my career. Eventually I’ll be moving up to welterweight at some point.”

What can you tell us about your upcoming opponent, Yardley Suarez?

“I don’t know much about him except that he’s a tough fighter from Mexico with a winning record. He’s a right hander who’s been in the ring with some good opposition. I know he’s coming to fight so I’m not taking him lightly.”

Can you talk about fighting in New York at the Barclays Center?

“This will be my second time fighting out there. The fans are great and it’s a beautiful venue. The Barclays Center seems to have taken over the Madison Square Garden as the new boxing arena. As a kid, you always dream of fighting in a major city like New York. I’m just glad I’m able to start building a fan base here. I’m excepting a live crowd to be in attendance with the Thurman vs. Garcia fight taking place in the main event, and that has me excited.”

Talk about training with your new coach, Virgil Hunter, and what you like about him?

“In addition to Virgil being a great motivator, he also brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the table. I’m soaking up all everything that he’s teaching me. One thing about Virgil, he’ll let you know exactly how he feels. I love that he’s a no-nonsense type of guy. We are working really good together and I’m happy that he’s in my corner.”

Do you feel you need a few more fights at super-lightweight before you start fighting the contenders in the division?

“This will only be my second fight at super-lightweight, so I feel after a few more bouts, I’ll be ready to step up to the top contenders. I’m still getting used to the weight change, but like I said, I feel strong, and I’m getting comfortable.”

